'This Is One Too Many'—African Union Condemns the Murder of George Floyd
"The African Union is distressed to witness yet another unwarranted execution of another African-American male."
The African Union Commission, has condemned the police killing of George Floyd and denounced ongoing racism against Black people in the United States.
In a statement released on Friday, the chairman of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, recalled the Union's "Resolution on Racial Discrimination" which was established during the AU's First assembly in 1964, which denounces racism against African-Americans in the US. "The Chairperson of the African Union Commission firmly reaffirms and reiterates the African Union's rejection of the continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the United States of America," read the statement.
Mahamat "strongly condemns the murder of George Floyd that occurred in the United States of America at the hands of law enforcement officers and wishes to extend his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the statement added. "He further urges the authorities in the United States of America to intensify their efforts to ensure the total elimination of all forms of discrimination based on race or ethnic origin."
The AU's deputy chairperson Thomas Kwesi Quartey also decried Floyd's death on his Facebook page, writing: "The African Union is distressed to witness yet another unwarranted execution of another African-American male—George Floyd for no other reason than BEING BLACK. This is one too many." He demanded a full investigation into the killing.
Following his statement several US embassies on the continent—in what is being called a "rare" move—have also released statements condemning the killing. Including embassies in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Social media has been ablaze with Black people across the world expressing anger and exasperation at the disregard shown for Black life.
The killing of 46-year-old Floyd by Officer Derek Chauvin has sparked protests and demonstrations across the US and in major cities globally including London, Toronto and Berlin.
Floyd was killed after Chauvin held his knee over his neck for over 8 minutes. Harrowing video footage showed Floyd pleading for his life and stating that he couldn't breathe before he died. The officer was arrested on Friday, according to CNN, and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
