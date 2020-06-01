(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Protesters take part in a 'Black Lives Matter' demonstration on June 01, 2020 in London, England. Protests and riots continue across American following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, 44, was charged last Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

'This Is One Too Many'—African Union Condemns the Murder of George Floyd