Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'
The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.
Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.
The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.
Lord of Lamba comes just after we listed Naira Marley and Zlatan's "I Am Yahoo Boy", a track which "both disavows internet fraud and heartily embraces it", on our 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 list.
The EP opens strong with the up-tempo "Tingasa" which features Cblvck and was produced by Killertunes. It then leads into the equally vibrant "Tesumole" as well as the previously released "Mafo" featuring Young John. After Naira Marley put out a call for his loyal "Marlians" to submit clips of them dancing to "Tesumole", social media has since been flooded with #TesumoleDance and Nigerians are definitely bringing the heat!
Perhaps the track that stands out most among the other five tracks in terms of pace is the Mayorkun collaboration "Yanyanyan". Naira Marley slows the track down to an almost serenading tempo which helps balance out the EP as a whole.
Our personal favorite is "Isheyen". It's a track you can certainly get down to this festive season if you ask us. While the beat is up-tempo, the overall feel of the track is easy and laid-back.
Listen to Lord of Lamba on Apple Music and Spotify.
- Naira Marley x Zlatan 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' - OkayAfrica ›
- Naira Marley, Olamide & Lil Kesh's Viral 'Issa Goal' Dance Is Here ... ›
- Interview: TG Omori Is Breathing New Life Into Nigerian Music Videos ›
- How to Stream or Download Davido's New Album 'A Good Time ... ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›