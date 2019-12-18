naira marley
Album cover art.

Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'

The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.

The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.

Lord of Lamba comes just after we listed Naira Marley and Zlatan's "I Am Yahoo Boy", a track which "both disavows internet fraud and heartily embraces it", on our 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 list.

The EP opens strong with the up-tempo "Tingasa" which features Cblvck and was produced by Killertunes. It then leads into the equally vibrant "Tesumole" as well as the previously released "Mafo" featuring Young John. After Naira Marley put out a call for his loyal "Marlians" to submit clips of them dancing to "Tesumole", social media has since been flooded with #TesumoleDance and Nigerians are definitely bringing the heat!



Perhaps the track that stands out most among the other five tracks in terms of pace is the Mayorkun collaboration "Yanyanyan". Naira Marley slows the track down to an almost serenading tempo which helps balance out the EP as a whole.

Our personal favorite is "Isheyen". It's a track you can certainly get down to this festive season if you ask us. While the beat is up-tempo, the overall feel of the track is easy and laid-back.

Listen to Lord of Lamba on Apple Music and Spotify.



News Brief

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

News Brief
Davido A Good Time album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

The Nigerian superstar will be hitting several major cities across the United States and Canada.

Davido has announced his 2020 North American tour dates.

The Nigerian superstar, who recently released his highly-anticipated album A Good Time, will be hitting several major North American stops, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Tickets will be available here.

Davido latest album, A Good Time, includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many more. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Read: The 18 Best Davido Songs

The Nigerian artist recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about what made "Fall" such a massive success, the new album, his reported (past) beef with Wizkid, collaborating with Popcaan, Western artists using African sounds, and—most importantly—how "it's the world to Africa right now." You can check out that video underneath.

Davido's full 2020 North American tour dates are listed below.

News Brief
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Audio
Zero12Finest &Thamagnificent2 "Baby Are You Coming?" (Youtube)

The 10 Best Amapiano Songs of 2019

2019 was the year of the yanos.

Amapiano, South Africa's new dominant electronic music movement, oozes through mobile and car speakers, sound rigs and shopping mall PA systems throughout the country.

Amapiano borrows from the music that's been popular in South African townships for decades: kwaito, jazz and house are just some of its raw ingredients. Started in Pretoria, SA's administrative capital, the rising genre is a sophisticated hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide basslines. What each producer does with these is as much evolution as it is chemistry.

The word "amapiano" translated to English is "pianos." It merges an isiZulu plural article (ama) with an English noun (piano). Hundreds of new amapiano songs are released through messaging apps and free file-sharing sites every day. Few become popular, a handful become anthemic and even fewer become ubiquitous, as they're heard ringing out at countless clubs and parties across South Africa.

Read ahead for The Best Amapiano Songs of 2019. Listed in no particular order.

