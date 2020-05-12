Madagascar's President Insists 'COVID-Organics' Tonic is Legitimate Treatment for Coronavirus
However, the World Health Organisation maintains that proper clinical trials should be carried out before the tonic can be hailed as a safe and legitimate treatment for COVID-19.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has referred to those who continue to criticise the COVID-Organics tonic he is touting as a treatment for COVID-19 as "detractors". While the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains that proper clinical trials should be carried out before the tonic can be hailed as a safe and legitimate treatment for COVID-19, Rajoelina insists that there is a double standard that exists when it comes to remedies that are produced in Africa versus abroad.
Speaking in an interview with France24, Rajoelina said, "If it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don't think so." He added that, "African scientists... should not be underestimated. I think the problem is that [the tonic] comes from Africa and they can't admit... that a country like Madagascar... has come up with this formula to save the world."
Rajoelina has also claimed that the tonic "cures" patients within 10 days. Additionally, the statesman has reached out to the South African government for help in scientifically analysing the Artemisia herb (the main ingredient in the tonic). As a result, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize tweeted recently, "We received a call from the government of Madagascar, who asked for help with scientific research." Mkhize clarified South Africa's potential involvement saying, "Our scientists would be able to assist with this research. We will only get involved in a scientific analysis of the herb. We are not at that point yet."
The governments of Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger and Tanzania have already taken delivery of consignments of the tonic. At present, Madagascar has 193 confirmed coronavirus cases with no reported deaths according to the BBC's Coronavirus in Africa tracker.
