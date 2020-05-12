coronavirus in africa
Rufaro Samanga
May. 12, 2020 11:41AM EST
Madagascar's President Insists 'COVID-Organics' Tonic is Legitimate Treatment for Coronavirus.

However, the World Health Organisation maintains that proper clinical trials should be carried out before the tonic can be hailed as a safe and legitimate treatment for COVID-19.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has referred to those who continue to criticise the COVID-Organics tonic he is touting as a treatment for COVID-19 as "detractors". While the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains that proper clinical trials should be carried out before the tonic can be hailed as a safe and legitimate treatment for COVID-19, Rajoelina insists that there is a double standard that exists when it comes to remedies that are produced in Africa versus abroad.

Speaking in an interview with France24, Rajoelina said, "If it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don't think so." He added that, "African scientists... should not be underestimated. I think the problem is that [the tonic] comes from Africa and they can't admit... that a country like Madagascar... has come up with this formula to save the world."

Rajoelina has also claimed that the tonic "cures" patients within 10 days. Additionally, the statesman has reached out to the South African government for help in scientifically analysing the Artemisia herb (the main ingredient in the tonic). As a result, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize tweeted recently, "We received a call from the government of Madagascar, who asked for help with scientific research." Mkhize clarified South Africa's potential involvement saying, "Our scientists would be able to assist with this research. We will only get involved in a scientific analysis of the herb. We are not at that point yet."

The governments of Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger and Tanzania have already taken delivery of consignments of the tonic. At present, Madagascar has 193 confirmed coronavirus cases with no reported deaths according to the BBC's Coronavirus in Africa tracker.

Op-Ed
Op-Ed: There Was Only One Creator of Afrobeat

While we mourn the passing of Tony Allen, one of the world's greatest drummers, there's a fact that many music journalists are getting wrong.

The great Tony Allen sadly passed away last month. Tributes have flooded in from around the world, recognising his immense talent, and testifying to him being kind, humble and approachable; always ready to advise and encourage young musicians. Were he still with us, Fela, the Father of Afrobeat, would have certainly confirmed Tony as having been a more than able band leader during the 14 years of their association and surely the best drummer he had ever known.

However, media reports of his passing have led with headings that credit Tony as the "Co-creator of Afrobeat". Tony was a good friend of mine for many years, for whom I have infinite respect and affection, both as a human being and consummately gifted musician. I never heard him making such a claim for himself and feel that he would have found such a description of his relationship with Fela both embarrassing and inaccurate.

Over the 40 or so albums that were recorded up to 1978 when Tony left Afrika 70, his drumming has rightfully been lauded as exemplary and unquestionably contributed to the success of those albums. Amongst the many drummers that I've had the privilege to know and work with over the years, Tony's unique skill places him firmly head and shoulders at the forefront. For some, such as Brian Eno, it led to him bequeathing Tony with the title "Perhaps the world's greatest drummer." I, for one, wouldn't argue with that accolade!

As Fela's friend and manager, I've witnessed the creation of songs on many occasions and the almost obsessive attention he brought to every last detail of the overall production. Even at sound check before a show, Fela would personally tune every single instrument, even the drums, although I doubt that he would have needed to do so with as consummate a drummer as Tony. But that's still a long way from 'co-creator' of the entire opus! From composition, arrangements, rehearsals, on stage performances and in the studio, Fela was totally in charge. Always.

Afrobeat wasn't just about the drums. It was an extraordinary multi-instrument, multi-voiced, symphony; a musical chariot in which Fela's eloquent diatribes against social injustice could ride and for which he paid the steep price of 200 arrests, vicious beatings and imprisonment. That was Afrobeat.

This is by no means a denigration of Tony's unique and universally respected contribution. Just an advice to journalists to carefully consider their use of hyperbole. Let's give credit where credit is due.

Despite the hurt many of us are feeling right now, we should not let our grief at the loss of such an iconic musician cloud our judgement or obscure the facts.

My sincere condolences to Tony's family, wishing them a long and health-filled life.

Over the years I'd been delighted to see his career go from strength to strength. Now that, sadly, he has left us, and once public gatherings and travel are possible again, tributes to Tony will surely take place across the world. I look forward to joining some of them.

Rest in peace Tony.

Friend and Manager of Fela Kuti for 15 years, Rikki Stein continues to defend and promote his legacy, in close association with The Fela Anikulapo Kuti Estate.

Samzy Enlists Rema for New Single 'Red Dots'

The Nigerian artists link up for a catchy new song and video.