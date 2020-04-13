coronavirus outbreak
popular
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 13, 2020 10:28AM EST
(Photo: FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

In this photo taken on March 1, 2018, people walk in the "Little Africa" district in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong province.

Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

Footage of Africans sleeping on the streets of Guangzhou has caused outrage online. Now, African governments are putting pressure on Beijing to take action.

Fears of a second wave of coronavirus in China have led to widespread racism and xenophobia against African populations. Reports of Africans being forced out of their homes in Guangzhou, China have caused fear amongst its African community and backlash across social media.

As China faces more cases of the novel coronavirus, much of the blame has been placed on foreign nationals who are being accused of importing new cases into the country. Guangzhou, nicknamed "Little Africa," has the highest population of African immigrants—largely from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Uganda—who have long been a target of racial discrimination. Tensions further escalated over the weekend when Chinese state media reported that five Nigerians had contracted the virus and passed it onto a local restaurant owner.

According to CNN, various businesses began denying services to African foreign nationals and several were evicted from their homes in the Southern Chinese city—despite many having no confirmed contact with the virus or recent travel history. Images and video footage, showing Africans being forcefully displaced and sleeping outside with their luggage, has warranted angry responses on social media, with people denouncing the widespread mistreatment of Black people in the country.

In response several African diplomatic leaders from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda, as well as the African Union have called on Beijing to take urgent action against the abuse of African residents. Media reports have slammed the Chinese government and according to a report from CNN, China—which has a major economic presence across Africa—faces a growing "diplomatic crisis" due to the outrage caused by the disregard shown for Africans.

The US consulate in Guangzhou has urged African-Americans to avoid traveling to the area as well. "As part of this campaign, police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin," read a statement from the consulate.

The statement further described the racial discrimination taking place in the city: "Moreover, local officials launched a round of mandatory tests for Covid-19, followed by mandatory self-quarantine, for anyone with 'African contacts,' regardless of recent travel history or previous quarantine completion."

Many online have decried the treatment of Africans in China, and are calling on Chinese public figures—many of whom publicly called out the anti-Chinese racism spewed by people like President Donald Trump at the onset of the virus—to speak out against it.





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus coronavirus in africa africans in china nigeria ghana kenya uganda xenophobia african diaspora coronavirus outbreak
News Brief
Still from YouTube

Nigerian Officials Drop Charges Against Naira Marley for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Order

The Nigerian star was arraigned on Wednesday for attending a party at the home of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Naira Marley has been pardoned by Lagos authorities, after being arraigned in Lagos for attending a party at the home of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele last weekend, which violated the city-wide lockdown.

According to a report from Pulse Nigeria, the "Soapy" singer and two other defendants—politician Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife—were ordered to write formal apologies to the Government of Lagos, give written assurance that he will follow the ordinance going forward, and go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rejoice! WhatsApp Places New Limits on Chain Messages to Fight Fake News

To combat the spread of misinformation due to the coronavirus outbreak, users are now restricted from sharing frequently forwarded messages to more than one person.

The rise of the novel coronavirus has seen an increase in the spread of fake news across social media sites and platforms, particularly WhatsApp—a platform known as a hotbed for the forwarding of illegitimate chain messages and conspiracy theories (if you have African parents, you're probably familiar). Now the Facebook-owned app is setting in place new measures to try and curb the spread of fake news on its platform.

The app is putting new restrictions on message forwarding which will limit the number of times a frequently forwarded message can be shared. Messages that have been sent through a chain of more than five people can only subsequently be forwarded to one person. "We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful," announced the app in a blog post on Tuesday. "In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers."

Keep reading... Show less
Interview
Photo: @__tse. Courtesy of Oxlade.

Interview: Nigeria's Oxlade Is Shooting For the Stars

We talk to the rising Nigerian afro-fusion artist about his recently released OXYGENE EP and his plans of being the biggest afrobeats act out there.

Being genuine sits at the core of Oxlade's personality. He references that a lot during our conversation through answers to questions, big and small.

Authenticity is the reason why, when you start listening to one song by the afro-pop star, you don't stop. It's the rationale behind his confidence and it's why people are attracted to his music. To Oxlade, there are very few things that matter to him more. "My genuineness got me this far,' Oxlade tells me on a Friday morning speaking from his studio in Lagos. "In this toxic world, you need to be genuine to go far. Talent fails people, character fails. People work twice as hard as Davido, people have more talent than Burna and Wizkid but don't have the spotlight. If you want to win, you have to be genuine."

It's what's turned Oxlade into a fan favorite and has garnered him a legion of fans in a relatively short time—and he maintains it in his daily life. As we talk, he openly references his past growing up in Mushin, his grandmother (''I am a grandma boy!'' he tells me), his love for Wande Coal and when the topic lands on music—his music—Oxlade's excitement is as palpable as it is infectious.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Teni the Entertainer.

Teni Drops New EP 'Quarantine Playlist EP' To Get Us Through Self-Isolation

The Nigerian artist goes through the stages of quarantine in a new collaborative project with DJ Neptune.

Nigerian artist Teni is back with a new EP to get us through the quarantine. The project is a collaboration with Nigeria's DJ Neptune.

The artist released the Quarantine Playlist EP which sees her playing out different stages of being in quarantine and talking about the strains of being on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantine Playlist EP opens with the reflective, "Morning" before jumping into songs aptly titled "Isolation" and "Lockdown." The four-track EP is mostly mid-tempo and includes production from Tempoe, P. Prime and Dëra. At just under 11 minutes, the project is a quick-listen with succinct execution and an undoubtedly relevant theme.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.