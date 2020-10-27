amapiano
Oct. 27, 2020 07:07AM EST
Major League DJz

Still from 'Le Plane E'Landile' music video

Watch Major League DJz and Abidoza's Music Video for 'Le Plane E'landile' Featuring Cassper Nyovest, Kammu Dee and Ma Lemon

Major League DJz and Abidoza release visuals for 'Le Plane E'landile' featuring Cassper Nyovest, Kammu Dee and Ma Lemon, and it is the dance fest that you have to see.

Deejay and producer duo Major League Djz and Abidoza have finally released the visual instalment of their single "Le 'Plane E'landile" featuring Cassper Nyovest, Kammu Dee and Ma Lemon. This follows the success of their amapiano album Pianochella! released at the beginning of August. The music video is a perfect blend between the soft life and humble brag that kindles South Africa's party spirit.

Pianochella! kept fans dancing throughout the lockdown levels with 31 well produced tracks and "Le Plane E'landile was a stand out track. "Le Plane E'landile" visuals espouse the outdoor partying spirit that South Africans have been yearning for. Cassper Nyovest carries the song with a killer hook that will ring throughout December. The new father makes a cameo in the music video that was shot inside an airplane. The video has inside-out theme and transitions from the airstrip to a large elegant indoor pool. "Le Plane E'landile" has a humourous take on coronavirus whilst promoting mask wearing and social distancing. The simple but glamourous video seems like it will start a new dance craze.

Pianochella! is a 31-track project featuring collaborations with both familiar names and up-and-coming artists. The likes of Cassper Nyovest, Amanda Black, Riky Rick, Senzo Afrika, Holly Rey , Kamo Mphela Mpho Sebina, and Shana all make appearances on the album alongside countless other artists. The album represents the journey into exploring different genres, as Major League travelled across South Africa to attain the right ingredients for the album's soundscape.

Fans have favoured the music video and with South Africa on the final level lockdown "Le Plane E'Landile" is sure to fire the dancefloors.


Watch the full "Le Plane E'Landile" music video directed by Morale Pablo Phala on YouTube.

Major League DJz & Abidoza feat. Cassper Nyovest, Kammu Dee & Ma Lemon - Le Plane E'Landile www.youtube.com

