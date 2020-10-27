Watch Major League DJz and Abidoza's Music Video for 'Le Plane E'landile' Featuring Cassper Nyovest, Kammu Dee and Ma Lemon

<p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/endsars-nigeria-protests-breaking-down-how-you-can-help-sarsmustend/" target="_blank"><em>READ: Breaking Down Nigeria's #EndSARS Protests and How You Can Help</em></a></strong><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/victor-adewale" target="_blank">Victor Adewale</a></strong>, is a 25-year-old documentary photographer from Lagos, Nigeria. Having been a part of the protests himself, he was able to document a number of poignant moments which show what is at the heart of these protests––humanity. </p><p>Adewale begins by recounting his own personal encounter with SARS. "In 2019, I was attacked by armed police men as I rode on a commercial motorcycle." He continues saying, "I was pushed off the motorcycle, and my only offence was being young and being well-dressed. I was brutalised by about five of them, and they attempted to drag me into their van. I was lucky to be rescued by onlookers." </p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
checkdfpScripts();
The photographer goes on to emphasise the kind of harassment for which the rogue police unit is known:

<em>"I have been stopped many times, and had my phone searched multiple times in Ubers, while walking, on my way to work, and the answer, "photographer" was always an unsatisfactory response to, "What work do you do?" As I covered the protests, I felt a sense of fulfilment and satisfaction to be in company of people who had same reality as me, until the unfortunate event that happened on the 20th where peaceful protesters were gunned down by armed military men."</em>

Speaking about his experience when capturing striking moments of the protests, Adewale says, "These images make me happy and sad at the same time. Sad, because some of the people i have photographed here have lost their lives in the brutal killings that happened on the 20th of this month. Happy, because I witnessed a time in my generation where young people rose up to their oppressors."

<em>Follow Victor Adewale on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Victor-Ad%C3%A9w%C3%A1l%C3%A9-1672248679462750" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/victoradewale_" target="_blank">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/victoradewale_/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>.</em>

Take a look at the images taken by Adewale below:
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5NzkxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTI3NjYwNH0.8hTRvVtbsDTuXCRl_XdAXVcGGPghnrqxwMApbgKQwXw/img.jpg?width=980" id="c725c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="739cd955a21f6f2d9a15d02069aac65a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A teeming crowd of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on one of the evenings that preceded the massacre.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5NzkyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDIwNTU1NX0.TQ2NpKIRuOZuSvX1Gt9hT7uvDXF5Qod4dVg_eWtdkRg/img.jpg?width=980" id="4d28e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="082eca2dc2b884a1d2bd7e01f8dd26ff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A protester with dreadlocks during one of the protest marches. Dreadlocks are one of the notable features that SARS uses in profiling young people in Nigeria.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5Nzk0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjY4NjE0NH0.S2oQaf0RKN-SEtPjnfYcrGw-5OeXW25dlL_uUlAi7z8/img.jpg?width=980" id="98d5a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a5a9109f5e8a3db661e80a8e4f673552" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Social media influencer, Broda Shaggi and MC, Big Bimi join the protest march from Yaba to Maryland in Lagos.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5Nzk0Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjY0MzkzNX0.ZxYGoWb04ryA7Kmds_7jlLpHJ7u0Qlnj19aCeIKwU1M/img.jpg?width=980" id="74288" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8360f07dbc4042603c91e451754eb778" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A peaceful protester raises her fist with a placard bearing "End SARS".</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5Nzk3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDQxNDQ3OH0.77ZnSkDk0bk2G-8UmyKWmfHamL7X-IPxjOpJaixAPxg/img.jpg?width=980" id="612f9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b6b78905a30ec7a2ed49d7f9a2880d1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A victim of SARS brutality rages about his experience at one of the protest locations.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5Nzk4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTMwNzk4OH0.U9IHi9tvcT1GRcMKVEXoIf6IQBCBix0nnmq5quGU6qQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="a0f14" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6ece5b49b2f27ea352d62f09b41032b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A body contortionist performing at one of the peaceful protests that was held at Lekki Toll Gate. </small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU5Nzk5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTAwODQ0OX0.jQGyLZdWQH_b24fAusZhdzNMFSx07Yv-kSVo5GHCfyA/img.jpg?width=980" id="322d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6afc5eb747e348ade3c5c63944129794" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A preacher rings his bell in solidarity with the #EndSARS protesters as he prays against evil people in Nigeria.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMDE5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTc2MDQ3MX0.MdLbO3IKrxxyAZaI0YZCrS7L90yG4uG-d6CQ-VFcBLU/img.jpg?width=980" id="80057" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ceddf08aac982e63119f062cc8236cb7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A young boy has his face painted with the "END SARS" inscription.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMDE5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzI1MDg1NH0.WofKxnuSqkg3p9MpZqQaZOw2ALb51gi5I06JPZvrs4E/img.jpg?width=980" id="e4d6e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="651be850a3a3003b7c52991d426cc9f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="#EndSARS Protest - OkayAfrica">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A member of a mini-march chants a sorrowful song in honour of people who have lost their lives to SARS.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYwMDM1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ1MzAyNX0.vNzg_qRqH1zBMCxBQRZLM5qe_VvjvU_aLP6yylJtvhc/img.jpg?width=980" id="1d79c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f9be297686e060c46d50c972c6d31797" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A lady is consumed by emotion at one of the candle light memorials held in honour of young people who have died at the hands of SARS.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo by Victor Adewale.</small></p>
