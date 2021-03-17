Listen to Toumani Diabaté's Neo-Classical Song 'Mamadou Kanda Keita'

<p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nigerian-play-54-silhouettes-showing-at-new-york-city-united-solo-festival/" target="_blank"><strong><em>Read: '54 Silhouettes' Is the One-Man Play Exploring What Happens When Other People Tell Our Stories</em></strong></a></p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p>According to <strong><em>EWN</em></strong>, Eric Abraham who is the founder of the Fugard theatre, <a href="https://ewn.co.za/2021/03/17/cape-town-s-fugard-theatre-becomes-the-latest-covid-19-casualty" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">shared the announcement in a public statement </a>which read:</p><blockquote>"We are not persuaded that it will be COVID safe or financially viable to reopen as a theatre in the foreseeable future. The theatre will be handed back to the owner of the freehold of the building- the board of The District 6 Museum as a working theatre and we hope that they will be able to use it for the benefit of the Museum and the District 6 community."</blockquote><p>The theatre closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa and launched the digital platform, "The Fugard At Home" shortly afterwards. The initiative streamed classic plays free of charge for a whole month between June and July 2020. However the 320 seat theatre that is housed by The District 6 Museum <a href="https://www.news24.com/arts/culture/curtains-close-permanently-on-the-fugard-as-artists-protest-against-nathi-mthethwa-and-the-nac-20210317-2" target="_blank">had to let go of majority its employees as the waves of COVID-19 persisted</a>, this according to<strong><em> News24</em></strong>. The Fugard theatre was also known for hosting multicultural arts events such as the annual Open Book Fest which was an internationally recognised literature festival. </p><p>The Fugard theatre was an homage to the famous actor, director and playwright <strong>Athol Fugard.</strong> He was known for his political plays such as<em> Sizwe Banzi is Dead</em>, <em>Master Harold and the Boys</em>, <em>The Island </em>and <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/african-films-oscars-potential-winners/" target="_blank">Tsotsi </a>which was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie. Fugard's work was political and refused to cater only to the "white gaze" with the narrative content of his plays and selection of actors.</p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
checkdfpScripts();
</script></p><p>The closure of the Fugard theatre is admittedly felt by all South Africans. The Market Theatre has urged the public to buy tickets for shows as the South African arts sectors are struggling across the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/south-africa-coronavirus-culture-atheletes-not-impressed/" target="_blank">misappropriation of COVID-19 relief funds</a> targeted for the arts and culture sector.</p><p>Here are a few responses on the Fugard theatre's permanent closure.</p><div id="6acad" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f570940bcd245dcd0c17491e9a785e0d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372180821948440580" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sad news. Another icon has fallen to Covid19. The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has closed its doors for ever. It wa… https://t.co/A1kZYY3clb</div> — JohnKani (@JohnKani)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnKani2/statuses/1372180821948440580">1615988376.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br></p><div id="3e7ee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e33bcc80728e1719bbd782c82e81f64c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372096859280437249" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Wow, the Fugard Theatre is no more 💔- I don’t think people realise how many amazing performance venues have been lo… https://t.co/KjfH8GKrPd</div> — ZOË MODIGA (@ZOË MODIGA)<a href="https://twitter.com/Zoe_Modiga/statuses/1372096859280437249">1615968358.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br></p><div id="4fac5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4bea0c2b8c3773b8676184ec26887852"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372101535732228098" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is devastating news. I have memories of watching wonderful shows here, and of being on stage/in the audience d… https://t.co/y8VcC2FO1X</div> — Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD)<a href="https://twitter.com/feminist_rogue/statuses/1372101535732228098">1615969473.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br></p><div id="9ea8c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="39b510f73e43e9d55680859cc277119f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372079373193461763" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">The Fugard Theatre goes dark forever today . My heart breaks for all the people she employed & took care of . A cou… https://t.co/O9kb19CZpK</div> — Bhut’ Masasa (@Bhut’ Masasa)<a href="https://twitter.com/MsMasasa/statuses/1372079373193461763">1615964189.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br></p><div id="4fac5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4bea0c2b8c3773b8676184ec26887852"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372101535732228098" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is devastating news. I have memories of watching wonderful shows here, and of being on stage/in the audience d… https://t.co/y8VcC2FO1X</div> — Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD)<a href="https://twitter.com/feminist_rogue/statuses/1372101535732228098">1615969473.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br></p><div id="477f2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a50b12ed7857bae7a7e411b26391963"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372161885836034058" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Keep the spirit of the theatre alive by supporting plays and buying tickets. It is with great sadness that we say g… https://t.co/3dxPM13Lky</div> — The Market Theatre (@The Market Theatre)<a href="https://twitter.com/MarketTheatre/statuses/1372161885836034058">1615983861.0</a></blockquote></div>
Keep reading...
Show less