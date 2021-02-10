south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 10, 2021 03:57AM EST
Image Supplied

Manu WorldStar

Manu WorldStar Shares Latest Single 'Pressure' Featuring Mariechan

Listen to Manu WorldStar's new single 'Pressure' featuring Mariechan which is giving us all the feels.

Manu WorldStar has released his second single "Pressure" featuring Mariechan. The single comes off his critically acclaimed debut album Molimo. "Pressure" follows the lead hit single "Choko" which was released last year in September. The South African-born Congolese Afrofusion artist has come back with a love song and collaborates with R&B singer, Mariechan.

Read: Manu WorldStar Shares Fire Visuals for 'Choko'

"Pressure" is an easy-going song that speaks to meeting expectations in a relationship. The single has an unforgettable hook and Mariechan's smooth vocals adds a delightful mood to it. The songstress's addition to "Pressure" is fitting for the former member of the once popular South African R&B girl band, Jamali. Manu WorldStar is admittedly timely with "Pressure" dropping in the month of love and Valentine's Day just around the corner. The track is a stark contrast to "Choko" but offers just what is needed right now.

Manu WorldStar was featured on Apple Music's Africa Rising program last year in September. Molimo has reportedly reached 250 thousand streams within the first week of its release. The success of the debut album sets the tone for what's next for the 25-year-old this year. "Pressure" is pitched to become another success.

Listen to "Pressure" on Spotify:

Listen to "Pressure" on Apple Music:

From Your Site Articles
manu worldstar pressure south africa molimo south african music
Popular
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Spotlight: Kevo Abbra's 'Kibera Ghost Rider' Is Afrofuturism Personified

Inspired by the '90s era of 'Afrofuturism', Kevo Abbra is bringing characters to life through the Kenyan's mastery of props and fashion styling.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists, and more who are producing vibrant, original work.

In our latest piece, we spotlight Kevo Abbra, a self-taught Kenyan born and based artist, making his presence known as a leading fashion stylist, costume designer, and prop master. As the creative genius behind Nasty C's album artwork for his 'Zulu Man With Powers' project, Abbra is reimagining the narrative around African fashion and art. Falling under the umbrella of 'Afrofuturism', his latest project 'Kibera Ghost Rider', is changing the game. Kibera Ghost Rider is a living character echoed through distinct costumes and props with the artist's inspiration being the urge to inspire, encourage, and give hope to kids and youth from the informal settlements to create their own spaces through representing their heritage, culture, and stories and in turn uniting the global community positively.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Fela Kuti Named As Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominee

In arguably the most diverse and inclusive ballot to date, the king of Afrobeat is joined by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z and many more favorites.