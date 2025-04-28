Motherland Sounds Is LA’s Must-Attend East African Party

On a warm evening in early April, more than 500 people lined up outside a Los Angeles warehouse for what had quickly become one of the city's must-attend parties.

The door team greeted each guest with warmth and style, setting the tone for what lay inside. Thick with hookah smoke and heavy bass, the air pulsed as the DJ spun a soundscape rooted in East African mixes. Beautiful Black faces filled the room while conversations buzzed. Old friends reunited, and strangers quickly became kin. At the bar, honey wine flowed steadily. Mereba was the guest host. Whether guests came to dance, unwind, or simply take it all in, one thing was clear: this wasn't just a party.Motherland Sounds is a cultural event and movement redefining how East African culture is celebrated in the diaspora.

A packed warehouse pulses with energy at Motherland Sounds, where old friends reunite and strangers quickly become kin. Photo by Motherland Sounds

"It's a very come-as-you-are type of environment," Addis Daniel, co-founder and artistic director of Motherland Sounds, tells OkayAfrica. "You walk in and immediately feel like you're seen. People are stylish, and the energy is up but grounded. It's not about exclusivity; it's about belonging."

What began in 2023 as a casual launch for a honey wine brand has since evolved into one of LA's most intentional cultural platforms. Founded by five creatives — Daniel, Miriam Haregot, Tamé Bezabeh, Yonas Michael, and Denkinesh Argaw —their mission was to create a contemporary space that amplifies East African identity, particularly that of Ethiopians and Eritreans, through sound, visuals, and community.

Ethiopian American singer Mereba, a friend of Motherland Sounds hosted the most recent event Photo by Motherland Sounds

The Roots of a Movement Long before Motherland Sounds officially came together, its foundation was being laid during the pandemic. Daniel says that it was a collaborative time among East African artists and creatives in Los Angeles. They organized conversations and informal gatherings focused on Ethiopia and Eritrea, particularly in response to the political conflicts that had started back home. These early efforts were as much about community as they were about activism. The group explored how diaspora artists, many of whom are first- or second-generation, could utilize their creativity and cultural capital to raise awareness and express solidarity. How do you stay connected to home while building something meaningful abroad? "We asked how we can utilize our art and our cultural capital to bring attention to what's happening, and then also to bring attention to what we have going on," Daniel says.

Motherland Sounds creates a space where first- and second-generation Habesha youth can celebrate and share their pride Photo by Motherland Sounds

Motherland Sounds is also an effort to shift the spotlight to East Africa, at a time when music and aesthetics from West and South Africa dominate the global stage. While Ethiopia and Eritrea are recognized for their ancient histories and cuisine, their cultures remain underrepresented in modern diaspora narratives. This gap is especially striking in Los Angeles — home to America's entertainment industry — where Ethiopians and Eritreans have long been present. Their community is centered along Fairfax Avenue, in the officially designated "Little Ethiopia," yet public cultural expressions have mostly been limited to weddings, church events, or family gatherings. For first and second-generation Habesha youth, Motherland Sounds offers a new cultural space. "This is something people can share with non-East African friends," says Daniel. "It's a source of pride. And for people outside the community, it's a door that's been burst open. It's a space to connect."

So it's not surprising that Motherland Sounds also echoes the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper and entrepreneur of Eritrean descent who built his movement in South LA. Hussle was always proud of his roots. As a result, his spirit is a guiding presence for the collective, which honored him in an event on his birthday in 2024. "Nipsey proved you can hold space for your community and still think globally," Daniel says.

Music Takes Centre Stage Music is the heart of the Motherland Sounds experience. It's curated with a deep understanding of "the assignment," the team's shorthand for their commitment to authentically representing East Africa and beyond. The DJs selected are chosen based on their ability to curate a diverse range of African sounds, not just their popularity.

Motherland Sounds offers a cultural home for a new generation of East Africans growing up in the diaspora. Photo by Motherland Sounds