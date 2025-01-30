Tems Wins 'Best African Music Performance' at the 2025 Grammys

Lady Hash is on a Quest to Transform East African Electronic Music

From YouTube tutorials to festival stages, here's how an Ethiopian psychology student became one of East Africa's most innovative DJs.

Lady Hash sits confidently in front of a blue metal wall.

Lady Hash, a pioneering female DJ in Ethiopia, embraces her edgy style while posing against a corrugated metal wall in Nairobi.

Photo courtesy of Lady Hash.


As the number of African women DJs steadily grows,Lady Hash — one of Ethiopia's pioneering female DJs — has carved out a unique path in East Africa's music scene.

Hash began her journey seven years ago in her hometown of Addis Ababa, driven by a deep love for music. Her stage name soon followed, blending a playful nod to her love for cannabis with a deliberate statement to set herself apart from her male counterparts. "Back then, there was only one other female DJ [in Ethiopia]. I wanted people to know that I'm a woman when they book me," she tells OkayAfrica.

She taught herself to DJ by watching YouTube tutorials. Today, she has performed at festivals and venues across East Africa, her favorite being Uganda'sNyege NyegeFestival. She is recognized for her magnetic stage presence and commitment to amplifying underground African electronic music.

Now based in Nairobi, Lady Hash spoke to OkayAfrica about her journey as a trailblazer, the challenges of moving countries, and her ambitious plans to reshape the music scene with her upcoming projects.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

OkayAfrica: What inspired you to start DJing?

Lady Hash: It was about seven years ago. I went to college and studied psychology for two years, but it wasn't working. I've always loved music but didn't think I could make a career out of it. After psychology, I switched to accounting. Right before graduating, I was out with a friend when I saw a DJ named Raf Naan performing. He blew me away. I thought,"Wow, I want to do what he's doing — I want to play music I love, make people dance, and share my energy." During my last year of college, I decided to try it. At first, it was just for fun — I didn't think it would go anywhere. But once I started, I realized I wanted to pursue this.
Lady Hash performs at a DJ booth surrounded by blue stage lighting.

"People are seeing more women thriving in the industry, and I think many female DJs today are incredibly talented."

Photo courtesy of Lady Hash.

How did you learn to DJ?

YouTube and my laptop — that's how it started. I was mixing on my laptop without a controller or anything, just watching tutorials on YouTube. I did everything on my laptop for my first two or three gigs because I didn't have the equipment yet. As for getting gigs, I knew people in the event industry, like organizers, so I made a few mixes and sent them out. That's how I got my foot in the door — all of this happened in Addis. I also asked other DJs for advice, like, ‘How do you do this?’ I'd talk to them, watch their sets live, and study performances on YouTube. That's how I learned.

It clicked for me when I got paid for the first time. I earned nothing in my first few gigs — I was doing it for the experience. Then, someone booked me and paid me about $100, which was a big deal in Ethiopia then. I thought, ‘Wow, people will actually pay me to do this?’ That's when I realized I could turn something I loved into a career. From that moment, I decided, ‘Okay, I'm doing this.’

How would you describe your taste in music?

I don't just have good taste in music — I have a different taste. I focus on unheard or underappreciated sounds, not mainstream tracks. For me, ‘good’ music is subjective. Some people loveamapiano, while others don't. I aim to bring something fresh and unique that resonates beyond the usual. When people come to see me perform, I want to give them a new experience, good energy, a great performance, and something fresh. It's not just about introducing new music but also new sounds they can connect with, enjoy, and even take home to listen to later.

My dream is to curate a festival. I want to create a space where people can come together to experience and enjoy different, unique sounds. It's about building something that celebrates diversity in music and gives people an unforgettable experience.

How did you come up with the name "Lady Hash"?

My friends gave me the nickname ‘Hash’ because I used to smoke a lot of weed. Back then, there was only one female DJ. I wanted people to know I was a woman when they booked me, so I said, ‘Lady Hash!’

Was it obvious early on that you were among a few women in these spaces?

Yeah, it was very obvious. When I started, there was only one other female DJ in Ethiopia, and she was a big inspiration for me. She was amazing but stopped playing regularly at some point — she might have been abroad. Other than her, there was another female DJ, but she was a radio DJ, not a live performer. So yeah, it was clear I was stepping into a male-dominated space.

It's very different now. Female DJs are much more accepted and respected, thanks in part to social media. People are seeing more women thriving in the industry, and many female DJs today are incredibly talented. The scene has evolved.

Why did you move to Kenya, and how has the move impacted your career?

I felt like I needed a change. I'd learned all I could in Ethiopia and wanted to go somewhere new to grow and discover more. Kenya was the easiest choice because Ethiopians get a visa on arrival. Career-wise, it hasn't been the best for my bookings. But on a personal level, it's been good for my growth. I've had the time to focus on myself, improve areas of my life, and explore a lot of new music.

You mentioned planning your own events. Do you have any plans around that?

Yes, my friend and I are working on creating underground events focused entirely on African music — notAfrobeats, but African electronic music. I'm excited about it because it's something different and fills a gap in Nairobi's music scene. The electronic scene here heavily focuses on Afro-house and Afro-tech, but many African electronic music haven't been explored. I'm especially interested in older African sounds that are electronic in their own way. It's about emphasizing the African essence in these sounds rather than fully leaning into the electronic side.

What advice would you give to women looking to join the DJ industry?

Be persistent and know yourself. Know what you like and what you bring to the table. Most importantly, have your price and stick to it. People will often try to undervalue female DJs, but it's crucial to stand firm and not let anyone undervalue you.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
10 Classic South African House Songs You Need to Hear
Music

10 Classic South African House Songs You Need to Hear

Here are 10 of the best South African house tracks released over the years.

Related
Kenyan artist Elsy Wameyo stands on a doorstep in the music video for her single “Conquer.”
Popular

12 African Artists to Watch in 2025

From Winny to King Paluta and Yamê, here’s a list of African acts we’re tipping for greatness this year.