Lady Hash is on a Quest to Transform East African Electronic Music





As the number of African women DJs steadily grows, Lady Hash — one of Ethiopia's pioneering female DJs — has carved out a unique path in East Africa's music scene. Hash began her journey seven years ago in her hometown of Addis Ababa, driven by a deep love for music. Her stage name soon followed, blending a playful nod to her love for cannabis with a deliberate statement to set herself apart from her male counterparts. "Back then, there was only one other female DJ [in Ethiopia]. I wanted people to know that I'm a woman when they book me," she tells OkayAfrica. She taught herself to DJ by watching YouTube tutorials. Today, she has performed at festivals and venues across East Africa, her favorite being Uganda's Nyege Nyege Festival . She is recognized for her magnetic stage presence and commitment to amplifying underground African electronic music. Now based in Nairobi, Lady Hash spoke to OkayAfrica about her journey as a trailblazer, the challenges of moving countries, and her ambitious plans to reshape the music scene with her upcoming projects. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. OkayAfrica: What inspired you to start DJing? Lady Hash: It was about seven years ago. I went to college and studied psychology for two years, but it wasn't working. I've always loved music but didn't think I could make a career out of it. After psychology, I switched to accounting. Right before graduating, I was out with a friend when I saw a DJ named Raf Naan performing. He blew me away. I thought,"Wow, I want to do what he's doing — I want to play music I love, make people dance, and share my energy." During my last year of college, I decided to try it. At first, it was just for fun — I didn't think it would go anywhere. But once I started, I realized I wanted to pursue this.

"People are seeing more women thriving in the industry, and I think many female DJs today are incredibly talented." Photo courtesy of Lady Hash. How did you learn to DJ? YouTube and my laptop — that's how it started. I was mixing on my laptop without a controller or anything, just watching tutorials on YouTube. I did everything on my laptop for my first two or three gigs because I didn't have the equipment yet. As for getting gigs, I knew people in the event industry, like organizers, so I made a few mixes and sent them out. That's how I got my foot in the door — all of this happened in Addis. I also asked other DJs for advice, like, ‘How do you do this?’ I'd talk to them, watch their sets live, and study performances on YouTube. That's how I learned. It clicked for me when I got paid for the first time. I earned nothing in my first few gigs — I was doing it for the experience. Then, someone booked me and paid me about $100, which was a big deal in Ethiopia then. I thought, ‘Wow, people will actually pay me to do this?’ That's when I realized I could turn something I loved into a career. From that moment, I decided, ‘Okay, I'm doing this.’ How would you describe your taste in music? I don't just have good taste in music — I have a different taste. I focus on unheard or underappreciated sounds, not mainstream tracks. For me, ‘good’ music is subjective. Some people love amapiano , while others don't. I aim to bring something fresh and unique that resonates beyond the usual. When people come to see me perform, I want to give them a new experience, good energy, a great performance, and something fresh. It's not just about introducing new music but also new sounds they can connect with, enjoy, and even take home to listen to later. My dream is to curate a festival. I want to create a space where people can come together to experience and enjoy different, unique sounds. It's about building something that celebrates diversity in music and gives people an unforgettable experience. How did you come up with the name "Lady Hash"? My friends gave me the nickname ‘Hash’ because I used to smoke a lot of weed. Back then, there was only one female DJ. I wanted people to know I was a woman when they booked me, so I said, ‘Lady Hash!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hash (@lady_hash) Was it obvious early on that you were among a few women in these spaces? Yeah, it was very obvious. When I started, there was only one other female DJ in Ethiopia, and she was a big inspiration for me. She was amazing but stopped playing regularly at some point — she might have been abroad. Other than her, there was another female DJ, but she was a radio DJ, not a live performer. So yeah, it was clear I was stepping into a male-dominated space. It's very different now. Female DJs are much more accepted and respected, thanks in part to social media. People are seeing more women thriving in the industry, and many female DJs today are incredibly talented. The scene has evolved. Why did you move to Kenya, and how has the move impacted your career? I felt like I needed a change. I'd learned all I could in Ethiopia and wanted to go somewhere new to grow and discover more. Kenya was the easiest choice because Ethiopians get a visa on arrival. Career-wise, it hasn't been the best for my bookings. But on a personal level, it's been good for my growth. I've had the time to focus on myself, improve areas of my life, and explore a lot of new music.