Actresses Thando Thabethe and Busisiwe Lurayi in a scene from How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

The Top 2021 South African Film And Television Awards (SAFTAs) Nominees

Blood & Water, Queen Sono, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding are among the Netflix South Africa originals that have garnered a total of 45 nominations, charting a historical breakthrough for the content platform since entering the South African market.