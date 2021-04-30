News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 30, 2021 10:17AM EST
Supplied

Actresses Thando Thabethe and Busisiwe Lurayi in a scene from How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

The Top 2021 South African Film And Television Awards (SAFTAs) Nominees

Blood & Water, Queen Sono, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding are among the Netflix South Africa originals that have garnered a total of 45 nominations, charting a historical breakthrough for the content platform since entering the South African market.

The 15th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS) have released their much-awaited annual nominees list for the upcoming 2021 award ceremony set to be held in May. This year's edition is admittedly remarkable with newcomer Netflix South Africa landing 45 spots on the nominations list. How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding leads the pack with 10 nominations. This year's awards will prove very competitive with telenovela favourites from local production house Tshedza Pictures The River and newcomer Legacy earning 12 nominations each.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is admittedly the best limited TV comedy series to have come out of 2020, and has been nominated for the "Best Comedy" where it will contend with Showmax original Black Tax and SABC's The Riviera. The "Best Actress" and "Best Supporting Actress" nomination went to Busisiwe Lurayi and Clementine Mosimane while Desmond Dube and Motlatsi Mafatshe are both nominated for "Best Supporting Actor".

The first season of Blood & Water received five nominations for the highly prized "Best TV Drama". Nosipho Dumisa's directing has also been acknowledged with a "Best Achievement in Directing" nomination. The popular teen drama is also contending in the "Best Achievement in Sound", "Best Achievement in Scriptwriting" and "Best Achievement in Cinematography" categories.

Read: 2020 Edition of South African Film and Television Awards Takes Place Virtually

Season 1 of Queen Sono also managed to pull in five nominations, among them "Best Supporting Actor" for legendary actor James Ngcobo's portrayal of President Malunga. The spy series also got nominee nods for its wardrobe, editing, scriptwriting and the stellar art direction. The female-led Netflix romcom Seriously Single written by Lwazi Mvusi bagged two nominations and My Octopus Teacher, which recently won a Oscar, is nominated for "Best Natural History and Environmental Programme".

Last year Tshedza Pictures walked away with 17 trophies; The River raked in most of them and its lead actress Sindi Dlathu bagged the most coveted title of the night, the "Best Actress" award. Her astounding performance as Lindiwe Dikana has landed her another nomination in the same category this year. The show has since grown in popularity and together with new telenovela, Legacy, have claimed 24 nominations for the 15th instalment of the SAFTAs.

South Africa's longstanding primetime soapies Skeem Saam, 7de Laan, Rhythm City and Scandal! which enjoy a cult following, have also been nominated.

Here is the full 2021 SAFTA nominees list:

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film

Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos

Jane De Wet, Griekwastad

Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film

Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar

Justin Strydom, Dust

Nicholas Campbell, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Best Feature Film

Griekwastad

Riding with Sugar

Stam

Best Short Film

Heirloom

The Stranger

Uxolile

Best Student Film

Binding Adventures from The Animation School

Flower in the Subway from The Animation School

The Boy and the Robin from The Animation School

Best Made for TV Movie

A Christmas Chorus

Home Affairs – A Christmas Tale

Loving Thokoza

Best Documentary Feature

A New Country

Days of Cannibalism

Day Zero Films

How to Steal a Country

Mother to Mother

Best Documentary Short

Lefu – The Funeral

Lindela under Lockdown!

When the Flame Speaks

Best Made for TV Documentary

Badimo S1 – Music and Trance

Chasing the Sun

Evolution of Mzansi Street Culture

My Story of Kwaito – I am Still In Love with Kwaito

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show

Lebo M: Coming Home

Life with Kelly

Somizi & Mohale: The Union

Best Variety Show

Motswako

Mzansi Magic Music Specials

Republiek van Zoid Afrika

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

Best Online Content

AFI Fashion Week 2020

Duiwelspoort

Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)

Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show

Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo

Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3

Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express

Katchie Nzama, Come Again

Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao

Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in Gesprek

Best Actress – Feature Film

Elani Dekker, Toorbos

Inge Beckmann, Stam

Tinarie Loots, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Andre Odendaal, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam

Tshamano Sebe, 8

Best Actress – Telenovela

Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei

Mary-Anne Barlow, Legacy

Sindi Dlathu, The River

Best Actor – Telenovela

Dawid Minnaar, Legacy

Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya

Presley Chweneyagae, The River

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela

Rami Chuene, Isono

Michelle Botes, Legacy

Quanita Adams, Arendsvlei

Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela

Andrew Buckland, Legacy

Lawrence Maleka, The River

Meshack Mavuso, The River

Best Actress – TV Soap

Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders

Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City

Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam

Best Actor - TV Soap

Clint Brink, Binnelanders

Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster

Bongile Mantsai, Scandal!

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap

Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City

Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal!

Portia Joel, Suidooster

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap

Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam

Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam

Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby

Best TV Soap

7de Laan

Rhythm City

Scandal!

Best Telenovela

Gomora

Legacy

The River

Best Actress – TV Drama

Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing

Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing

Tina Jaxa, Erased

Best Actor – TV Drama

Abduraghman Adams, Melody

Brandon Auret, Still Breathing

Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jay Anstey, Inconceivable

June van Merch, Sara se Geheim

Lorcia Cooper, Housekeepers

Zola Nombona, Lockdown

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama

James Ngcobo, Queen Sono

Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers

Michael Richard, Still Breathing

Best TV Drama

Agent

Blood and Water

Inconceivable

Lockdown

Trackers

Best Actress – TV Comedy

Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water

Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie

Best Actor – TV Comedy

James Borthwick, Hotel

Keenan Arrison, The Riviera

Mandla Jwara, Black Tax

Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy

Chantal Herman, The Riviera

Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Martelize Kolver, Hotel

Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy

De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel

Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Motlatsi Mafatshe, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Best TV Comedy

Black Tax

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

The Riviera

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa south african film and television awards saftas netflix south africa south african television south african film awards busisiwe lurayi clementine mosimane desmond dube motlatsi mafatshe lwazi mvusi nosipho dumisa james ngcobo blood & water queen sono the river legacy how to ruin christmas: the wedding
Popular

Kwesta's New Album 'g.o.d Guluva' is Finally Here

South African hip-hop superstar Kwesta has officially released 'g.o.d Guluva', his first album in five years. It features Reason, Focalistic, KiD X, Yanga Chief, Thabsie and more and sees the rapper experiment with amapiano in a few songs.

Kwesta has finally dropped his new album g.o.d Guluva an homage to growing in the township. The album drops two days after the award-winning rapper teased music fans with a full tracklist and album cover. Kwesta has come back hard with this 15-track album on which he has enlisted the likes of Reason, KiD X, Yanga Chief, Zingah. K.O and more.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Zulu Nation Interim Leader Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu Dies At 65

The Zulu Royal Family has expressed their shock at the sudden passing of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, just a month after she was named Regent of the Zulu Nation.