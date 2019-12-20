idris elba
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 20, 2019 03:33PM EST
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Idris Elba is Set to Receive His Citizenship from Sierra Leone

The actor will be awarded citizenship in his father's native country and reportedly spend Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio.

Idris Elba is reportedly set to receive his citizenship soon from Sierra Leone's government during his current visit to the country.

Born to a father from Sierra Leone, the country's Deputy Tourism Minister William Robinson has confirmed that the actor will also be spending Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio on Sherbro Island.

France24 reports that Elba should be issued with a passport from Sierra Leone before Christmas according to a government official who opted to stay anonymous.

The West African country is looking to encourage tourism in a bid to increase economic prosperity. Back in September of this year, Sierra Leone's government and the Sherbro Alliance Partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding which pledges to help the country in doing just that by developing a charter city on Sherbro Island.

In the joint press statement released a few months ago, the venture has been described as a "public private partnership between the GoSL and Sherbro Alliance Partners, a company resulting from the vision of Idris Elba and Siaka Stevens...supported in this effort by a deeply experienced international team."

In the same press release, Elba himself says that, "My commitment to Sherbro Island City is driven by a desire to make a difference, but to do so in a fashion which produces tangible benefits for West Africans that may be sustained over the long-term."

It's been a year of making serious boss moves for Elba. Not only is he set to star alongside Jonathan Majors in the upcoming all black Western The Harder They Fall, his lighthearted Netflix series Turn Up Charlie premiered on the global streaming platform in March. Additionally, Elba's directorial debut in the crime drama Yardie, also hit the big screen in the same month.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
sierra leone citizenship film television idris elba
popular
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Dramedy 'Misbehavior' Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The South African-British actress takes on the role of the first Black Miss World ever in the 70s.

South African-British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in Misbehavior, an upcoming dramedy centered on the Miss World beauty pageant set in the 70s.

In the film, Mbatha-Raw takes on the role of the first Black Miss World during a time of pervasive racism and the birth of the Women's Liberation Movement.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
'Black Panther' movie poster.

US Government Accidentally Lists Wakanda as Official Trade Partner—The Internet Reacts

You can't make this stuff up.

On Wednesday night it was discovered that the fictional country of Wakanda (the setting of the 2018 blockbuster movie Black Panther) was listed on the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) tariff tracking list of free trade partners.

According to BBC Africa, the listing was discovered by a software engineer by the name of Francis Tseng, who stumbled upon the gaffe while conducting research for a fellowship. What's perhaps even stranger, is that the list included detailed information about items that had been traded between the US and a non-existent Wakanda, including donkeys, cows, fresh vegetables, covfefe coffee and more.

Tseng took to Twitter to share his findings, later telling Reuters that he was was confused after seeing Wakanda listed."[I] thought I misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Vanquish album cover.

Listen to Popcaan's New Mixtape 'Vanquish'

The Jamaican dancehall star comes through with a surprise drop.

Popcaan has shared a new 10-track mixtape, Vanquish.

The new tape is the Jamaican dancehall act's first release as a signee of Drake's OVO Sound. It follows his excellent album, Forever, and recent feature on Davido's "Risky."

Vanquish comes just ahead of Popcaan's Unruly Fest in Jamaica. The artist has also teased a new album coming in 2020.

"This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release. Next year will come the real album, but for now let's enjoy Vanquish together."

Popcaan featured on Davido's "Risky" earlier this year, one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019. He also jumped on a remix of J.Derobie's "Poverty" back in April, a track that was one of Best Ghanaian Songs of the year.

Listen to Popcaan's Vanquish below.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for Getty Images

Burna Boy Will No Longer Perform at the Jo'burg Edition of This Year's Afropunk

Afropunk organizers say that they've agreed that 'now isn't the right time for him to come'.

Afropunk recently announced that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the lineup for the Johannesburg edition of the event this year.

The news come just a month after the "African Giant" withdrew from performing at the anti-xenophobia concert "Africans Unite" which was then altogether cancelled shortly afterwards.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.