Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 29, 2021 02:14PM EST
Viola Davis, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, Wizkid And More Win at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Check out the full 2021 NAACP Image Awards winners list spanning the best Black entertainers across television, music, film and literature.

The NAACP Image Awards winners have been announced. This comes after the award show took place virtually this past Saturday. Winners of this year's most acclaimed award for people of colour includes Issa Rae, Doja Cat, Viola Davis, Wizkid, Regé-Jean Page and more.

Davis bagged the "Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series" for How to Get Away with Murder. On the other hand, Rae took home the "Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series" award for Insecure. The Zimbabwean-born British actor ,Page, won an award for his lead acting performance in the Netflix hit Bridgerton. The Black-ish cast and crew swept through with numerous television award wins. Marsai Martin grabbed two notable wins for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Performance by a Youth".

According to Billboard, the music category was dominated by Beyoncé as she was awarded "Outstanding Female Artist" for "Black Parade". She added three more wins with the "Savage remix" with Megan Thee Stallion which won two separate awards. "Brown Skin Girl" featuring WizKid, SAINt JHN and Blue Ivy Carter won "Best Visual Album". The "Outstanding New Artist" award went to rapper and singer Doja Cat for her hit sinlge "Say So".

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom dominated the motion picture category. Chadwick Boseman continues to posthumously receive awards for his outstanding performance in the film. Additionally, he was accoladed for his role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Davis snatched the "Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture" award and the cast collectively won the "Outstanding Ensemble award".

The 52nd NAACP awards were held in Burbank Californa with only a small number of attendees from nominees and the NAACP. Most of the nominees received awards from their homes. Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Misty Copeland and Tracy Morgan presented awards virtually. Jasmine Sullivan and Maxwell jazzed up the show with performances of their songs.

Below is the complete list of the 52nd NAACP Awards winners:

Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice

Chairman's Award
Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award
LeBron James

Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Motion Picture
Bad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Phylicia Rashad - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture
Madalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)
Nadia Hallgren - Becoming

Outstanding independent motion picture
The Banker

Outstanding international motion picture
NIGHT OF THE KINGS

Outstanding writing in a motion picture
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding directing in a motion picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Old Guard

Outstanding animated motion picture
Soul

Outstanding documentary (film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding short-film (live action
Black Boy Joy

Outstanding short-film (animated)
Canvas

Outstanding character voice-over performance - motion picture
Jamie Foxx - Soul

Music

Outstanding female artist
Beyoncé - "Black Parade"

Outstanding male artist
Drake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)
Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"

Outstanding album
Chilombo -- Jhené Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song
"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song
"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding new artist
Doja Cat - "Say So"

Outstanding producer of the year
Hit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album
"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album
Soul original motion picture soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song
"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian album
The Return - The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album - instrumental
Music from and Inspired by Soul - Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album - vocal
Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi

Outstanding international song
"Lockdown" - Original Koffee

Television

Outstanding drama series
Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding comedy series
Insecure

Outstanding talk series
Red Table Talk

Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game show
Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding variety show (series or special)
VERZUZ

Outstanding news/information (series or special)
The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor

Outstanding children's program
Family Reunion

Outstanding animated series
Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Clifford "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure

Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Deon Cole - black-ish

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Marsai Martin - black-ish

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)
Marsai Martin - black-ish

Outstanding writing in a comedy series
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 "Ego Death"

Outstanding writing in a drama series
Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 "The Spider Web"

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special
Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding directing in a comedy series
Anya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 "Hair Day"

Outstanding directing in a drama series
Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance"

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special
Eugene Ashe - Sylvie's Love

Outstanding short form series - comedy or drama
#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding performance in a short form series
Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding short form series - reality/nonfiction
"Between The Scenes" - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding documentary (television - series or special)
The Last Dance

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Blair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Octavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding guest performance - comedy or drama series
Loretta Devine- P-Valley

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)
Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day

Television or Motion Picture

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)
Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)
Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding literary works

Fiction
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

Nonfiction
A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Debut author
We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Biography/autobiography
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Instructional
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

Poetry
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Children
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Youth/teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Special Awards

Activist of the year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth activist of the year
Madison Potts

Spingarn medal
Misty Copeland

Founder's
Toni Vaz

Sports award I
Stephen Curry

Sports award II
WNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

Key of life
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

