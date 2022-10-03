Naira Marley Continues to Celebrate Nigerian Independence In "Ayewada" Video
Watch the new music video for the God's Timing's The Best standout track.
Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, just released a new music video for his record "Ayewada." The Rexxie-produced song is taken from his debut album, God's Timing's The Best.
Ever since he broke into the music scene, Marley has brought with him a unique representation of what Afrobeats means. The record "Ayewada" is a song that marries elements of Afrobeats with hip-hop, in a compelling synergy of what can best be described as Afrorap. The up-tempo song is catchy, with background instrumentals that reinforce the fast pace of the record. Over the years, the edgy singer has garnered a reputation for being fearlessly risqué in his artistic approach, which has gained him the cult-like following of his fans, the renowned "Marlians."
Naira Marley's sound has also become a phenomenon because of his unique ability to fuse elements of UK rap with the indigenous intonations and verbiage of the Yoruba language while tying it all together with catchy beats. His palette for music is particularly interesting because it stands out from the competition, and although Marley's sound is unique and unsaturated, he still manages to be commercially successful.
In addition to his versatile sonic sound, the 31-year-old Marlian leader also has an electrifying stage presence, as has been seen with his appearances at WizKid’s StarBoy Fest at London’s O2 Arena, Afro Nation festival in Puerto Rico and Portugal, and many more. Never been one to follow trends, Marley's unpredictability and organic sound is perhaps two of the strongest elements that make his fans gravitate towards him.
Watch the music video for "Ayewada" below.
