Naira Marley Marks His Debut Album By Reminding Us That 'God's Timing's The Best'
The Nigerian singer-songwriter dropped his highly anticipated debut album on his very own annual 'Marlian Day,' on May 30.
British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Naira Marley has been killing it on the music scene for so long, that it's hard to believe that the "As E Dey Go" crooner is only releasing his debut album now. First coming on the scene in 2014 via single 'Marry Juana', the hitmaker's almost decade-long career seems to have prepared and molded the singer into who he wanted to be when he released his first project. And here it is!
This week, fans were treated as Marley released his first full solo project, God's Timing's The Best via his own Marlian Records. Just in time for the summertime, the 14-track project is sure to have something for everyone to dip their toes in.
Starting off the experience is "Jo Dada," and the single is a delicious introduction to the bass-heavy afrobeats rhythms and sultry deep vocals that are so keenly associated with the singer. Tracks "Happy" and "Ayewada" are vibe jumps from the opener—fellow Nigerian singer-songwriter Mayorkun lends his vocals to the former and both songs demanding the fancy footwork of his homegrown 'Marlian' fanbase. Next on the lineup is one we have come to know and love. Marley dropped single "O'Dun" featuring his musical brother Zinoleesky at the beginning of last month, we loved it then and we love it now.
Track "No Panties" was titled perfectly as that's exactly what it's about. Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom lends her sultry voice to echo the sentiment from the female perspective, and the combination lends to an Afro-Caribbean collaboration of note. Keeping the Caribbean energy alive and well is single "Montego Bay," and see's Marley pay respect to the Caribbean dancehall and UK road rap musical elements that put him on the map in "Marry Juana" all those years ago. Nigerian rapper Lil Kesh makes an appearance on track "Melanin," an ode to the beauty that comes with Blackness, while rugged "Drink Alcohol Like Its Water" featuring singer Chivv and producer Diquenza is bound to test out the strength of our generation's knees this dance season.
The bi-lingual "Excuse Moi" featuring Afro-French rapper MHD is one to definitely get our Franco-phone community up and ready to groove, with the song bringing enough energy to fill a room. Tunes "Modinat Kai" and "Owo," the latter featuring Yoruba indigenous singer MohBad, align perfectly with Marley's afrobeats foundation and comfortability with referring to women as 'bitches'.
"First Time in America" can only be seen as a salute to the hard work and global reach the singer has accumulated over the past few years, while singer and poet 'Busiswa' adds her flair and South African essence to "Coming." Marley ends his 14-track record off strong with chart-topping single "Kojosese," which he released in 2021. Productions credits are given to Rexxie, AYK, Niphkeys & Leo Beats, across the album.
Marley has built himself a great following and his music has touched ears from hemisphere to hemisphere—quite a feat before having released your debut album. With so many potential songs of the summer, he's delivered an album sure to add nothing but gold to his already epic growing body of work.
Listen to Naira Marley's debut album 'God's Timing's The Best' here and on all music streaming platforms.
