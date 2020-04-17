Nairobi Governor Includes Hennessy In Coronavirus Care Packages, Claims it's 'Throat Sanitizer'
Disclaimer: it is absolutely not.
Mike Sonko, the governor of Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, has caused concerns (and eyebrows) to raise after revealing that his COVID-19 relief packages will not only include essential food items, but bottles of the popular alcoholic drink, Hennessy, as well.
Sonko, who is known for his flamboyant persona and style of dress, confirmed the inclusion of the cognac in care packages during a press briefing on Thursday, reports CNN. The governor implied that the drink may have medicinal properties, referring to it as "throat sanitizer." During the announcement, he referred to fake research from WHO and other organizations which supposedly stated that "alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."
By all accounts, however, this information is completely false. Instead, WHO has firmly stated that alcohol is not effective in fighting coronavirus, and has recommended that people limit alcohol intake during this time. "Fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus," said WHO in a statement. "It does not."
Hennessy has also responded to Sonko's claim. "Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus," read a statement from the French-based brand.
It's not the first time the Nairobi governor has faced controversy. He was brought up on corruption charges last year, which led to him having to relinquishing some of his governing responsibilities to the federal government.
The use of alcohol as a remedy for coronavirus, is yet another widely shared myth that appears to be making the rounds. Like all others, it has the power to mislead, and doctors have warned Kenyans to refrain from consuming the alcohol.
Nonetheless, several commentators online have been able to find humor in the situation.
