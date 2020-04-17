coronavirus in africa
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 17, 2020 12:49PM EST
Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Nairobi Governor Includes Hennessy In Coronavirus Care Packages, Claims it's 'Throat Sanitizer'

Disclaimer: it is absolutely not.

Mike Sonko, the governor of Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, has caused concerns (and eyebrows) to raise after revealing that his COVID-19 relief packages will not only include essential food items, but bottles of the popular alcoholic drink, Hennessy, as well.

Sonko, who is known for his flamboyant persona and style of dress, confirmed the inclusion of the cognac in care packages during a press briefing on Thursday, reports CNN. The governor implied that the drink may have medicinal properties, referring to it as "throat sanitizer." During the announcement, he referred to fake research from WHO and other organizations which supposedly stated that "alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."

By all accounts, however, this information is completely false. Instead, WHO has firmly stated that alcohol is not effective in fighting coronavirus, and has recommended that people limit alcohol intake during this time. "Fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus," said WHO in a statement. "It does not."

Hennessy has also responded to Sonko's claim. "Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus," read a statement from the French-based brand.

It's not the first time the Nairobi governor has faced controversy. He was brought up on corruption charges last year, which led to him having to relinquishing some of his governing responsibilities to the federal government.

The use of alcohol as a remedy for coronavirus, is yet another widely shared myth that appears to be making the rounds. Like all others, it has the power to mislead, and doctors have warned Kenyans to refrain from consuming the alcohol.

Nonetheless, several commentators online have been able to find humor in the situation.




News Brief
(Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

A Million Test Kits To Be Rolled Out Across Africa to Address Coronavirus Testing Gap

The Africa Centre for Disease Control, however, says the continent will need 15 million kits in the next three months to address the gap in coronavirus testing.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow across the continent, the The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced that it will begin rolling out one million coronavirus testing kits across the continent in order to address it "big gap" in testing.

According to the organization, testing rates on the continent are strikingly low, particularly in countries with the highest populations like Nigeria (≈ 200 million) and Ethiopia (≈ 100 million).

Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

African Union Condemns Trump for Suspending Funding of World Health Organization

Chairman of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called Trump's decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 outbreak, 'deeply regrettable'.

Chairman of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has publicly condemned President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports the BBC. The AU chief whip, who joins many world leaders and public health professionals in condemning Trump, described the funding cuts as being "deeply regrettable" in a recent social media post.
Audio
Photography by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Here’s a Playlist of All Songs From Nasty C and Emtee’s IG Live Battle

Relive Nasty C and Emtee's Instagram Live battle.

Last night, Emtee and Nasty C went head to head in an Instagram Live battle of their hits. The battle was a moment for South African hip-hop, and the debate is still ongoing about who won.

Music
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Stogie T is '#MakingSARapAgain' with #FreestyleFriday Series

South Africa's finest lyricists are participating in Stogie T's #FreestyleFriday series.

For the past few weeks, South African hip-hop veteran Stogie T has been giving rap fans something exciting to look forward to every Friday. The rapper picks a beat and laces it with a freestyle verse. The challenge is then passed on to lyricists he handpicks himself.

