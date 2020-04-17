coronavirus in africa
News Brief
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 17, 2020 10:26AM EST
(Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman reacts as she receives a flue vaccine while a Gauteng Health Department Official gets ready before collecting samples during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 3, 2020.

A Million Test Kits To Be Rolled Out Across Africa to Address Coronavirus Testing Gap

The Africa Centre for Disease Control, however, says the continent will need 15 million kits in the next three months to address the gap in coronavirus testing.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow across the continent, the The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced that it will begin rolling out one million coronavirus testing kits across the continent in order to address it "big gap" in testing.

According to the organization, testing rates on the continent are strikingly low, particularly in countries with the highest populations like Nigeria (≈ 200 million) and Ethiopia (≈ 100 million).

While one million kits is a start, Africa CDC's director John Nkengasong says the continent will need significantly more in order to address the gap in testing. "Over the next three months or six months, we probably need like 15 million tests, however, a journey of 1,000 miles starts with the first mile," he said.

Experts warn that Africa may be the new site of the pandemic, which has spread across China, Western Europe and the US. On Thursday, The African Union condemned President Donald Trump on Thursday for suspending funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). The US is the organization's biggest funder, and the move which will further complicate global relief efforts.

Several African nations have taken precautions to fight the spread of the virus by initiating lockdowns and bans on non-essential services, however Amnesty International says that such restrictions, while necessary, put millions of Africans—many of whom rely on their daily earnings for food—at risk of hunger.

According to BBC Africa, 17,700 cases of infection have been confirmed in 52 countries across Africa. The death toll is at 915 while more than 3,500 people have recovered. On Friday, the UN reported that the continent could see 300,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

The number of worldwide cases of the virus has now topped 2 million, according to The New York Times. The number of unconfirmed cases is belived to be higher.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak news coronavirus in africa ethiopia nigeria
popular
Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Nairobi Governor Includes Hennessy In Coronavirus Care Packages, Claims it's 'Throat Sanitizer'

Disclaimer: it is absolutely not.

Mike Sonko, the governor of Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, has caused concerns (and eyebrows) to raise after revealing that his COVID-19 relief packages will not only include essential food items, but bottles of the popular alcoholic drink, Hennessy, as well.

Sonko, who is known for his flamboyant persona and style of dress, confirmed the inclusion of the cognac in care packages during a press briefing on Thursday, reports CNN. The governor implied that the drink may have medicinal properties, referring to it as "throat sanitizer." During the announcement, he referred to fake research from WHO and other organizations which supposedly stated that "alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

African Union Condemns Trump for Suspending Funding of World Health Organization

Chairman of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called Trump's decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 outbreak, 'deeply regrettable'.

Chairman of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has publicly condemned President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports the BBC. The AU chief whip, who joins many world leaders and public health professionals in condemning Trump, described the funding cuts as being "deeply regrettable" in a recent social media post.
Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photography by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Here’s a Playlist of All Songs From Nasty C and Emtee’s IG Live Battle

Relive Nasty C and Emtee's Instagram Live battle.

Last night, Emtee and Nasty C went head to head in an Instagram Live battle of their hits. The battle was a moment for South African hip-hop, and the debate is still ongoing about who won.

Keep reading... Show less
Music
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Stogie T is '#MakingSARapAgain' with #FreestyleFriday Series

South Africa's finest lyricists are participating in Stogie T's #FreestyleFriday series.

For the past few weeks, South African hip-hop veteran Stogie T has been giving rap fans something exciting to look forward to every Friday. The rapper picks a beat and laces it with a freestyle verse. The challenge is then passed on to lyricists he handpicks himself.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.