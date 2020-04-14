coronavirus outbreak
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 14, 2020 09:10AM EST
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China

The Ugandan politician and musician has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift affected Africans and African-Americans "to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them."

Bobi Wine has teamed up with Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to "inhumane treatment" in China. They announced their plans in a joint statement on Monday.

"The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them," read the press release. "We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status."

The statement also appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad. "We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort."

READ: Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

The move comes after harrowing reports of African foreign nationals in the Southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, being evicted from their homes, denied services at local businesses, and blamed for igniting a second wave of coronavirus in the country. The city, nicknamed "Little Africa," has the highest population of Africans in China, mostly from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya.

Images and videos of Africans sleeping on the streets caused outrage online over the weekend, with governments, including the U.S. consulate, urging their citizens of African descent to avoid the city. The events highlight the widespread racism and xenophobia that Black people face in China.

Last month, Wine released a song with fellow musician Nubian Li to raise awareness about COVID-19. "The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim but the good news is that everyone is a potential solution," the artist sings. Revisit the song here.

