Nasty C Shares Stunning Visuals For ‘Palm Trees’
Nasty C releases stunning neon visuals for 'Palm Trees' from his highly anticipated album which is now available for preorder/pre-add.
South African rapper, Nasty C has released a hot new video for "Palm Trees". The single comes off his eagerly anticipated album Zulu Man With Some Power which drops at the end of August on Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group Africa.
"Palm Trees" is just over two minutes long but its visuals will linger for longer. The high quality video flashes high energy neon visuals fitting for the upbeat track. Creatively led by South African Karl Lewis, who has directed adverts for BMW and Toya DeLazy's afrorave song "Funani", the video is simply crisp and clean. Superimposed sexy women, glowing spiders and scorpions, expensive cars and a neon painted man jerking on beat make this a signature rap video.
Nasty C has been delivering hit after hit ("Eazy", "Czzle") since 2020 began, with "Palm Trees" being the next single poised for global domination for the rapper. Zulu Man with Some Power has continued to draw anticipation with each month that passes as it was set for release in May but the lockdown called for a postponement.
Read: Nasty C On His Forthcoming Def Jam Debut 'Zulu Man With Some Power'
To whet fans' appetites, the rapper released a mixtape titled Zulu in July. The project was hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, who fans will know for hosting G-Unit mixtapes in the 2000s.
Zulu Man With Some Power will be released on the 28th of August.
Watch "Palm Trees" music video below and preorder/pre-add/pre-save Zulu Man With Some Power on your platform of choice.
Nasty C - Palm Trees [Official Music Video] youtu.be
