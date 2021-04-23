nigerian music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 23, 2021 10:13AM EST

Zlatan Drops New Single 'Cho Cho' Featuring Davido & Mayorkun

Listen to 'Cho Cho', the latest dance banger from Nigerian hit maker Zlatan — featuring Davido and Mayorkun.

Nigerian artist Zlatan has officially dropped his new dance single "Cho Cho" which features Davido and Mayorkun. The single comes after a week-long campaign of the dance that goes along with "Cho Cho".

Read: Listen to Zlatan's Latest EP 'Road to CDK'

"Cho Cho" is a fast, upbeat single that is best listened to on your feet. The song is composed with rhythmic tones from West African percussion wind instruments. Davido's verse is as powerful as the song's bass — and Mayorkun and Zlatan's verses make this a high energy track. Nigeria's young producer P.Prime, at only 19, has become the fingers and ears behind Nigeria's music hits and "Cho Cho" is testament to this.

Zlatan released his five-track EP Road To CDK last year, following his dance debut album Zanku. "Cho Cho" follows his remix for the 2020 popular single "Lagos Anthem" which dropped in Febraury this year.

Listen to "Cho Cho" on Spotify.

Stream "Cho Cho" on Apple Music.


Watch the "Cho Cho" dance below.

CHO CHO dance - Zlatan ibile (snippet) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
nigeria zlatan cho cho afrobeats nigerian music
Music

The 11 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sarkodie, Boity, Zlatan x Davido, Mr JazziQ, Joeboy x Kwesi Arthur, Crayon x Rema and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Mr JazziQ's Highly Anticipated Amapiano Album 'Party With The English' Is Here

Mr JazziQ plans to take over global dance floors with 'Party With The English', his first solo amapiano album.