Zlatan Drops New Single 'Cho Cho' Featuring Davido & Mayorkun
Listen to 'Cho Cho', the latest dance banger from Nigerian hit maker Zlatan — featuring Davido and Mayorkun.
Nigerian artist Zlatan has officially dropped his new dance single "Cho Cho" which features Davido and Mayorkun. The single comes after a week-long campaign of the dance that goes along with "Cho Cho".
Read: Listen to Zlatan's Latest EP 'Road to CDK'
"Cho Cho" is a fast, upbeat single that is best listened to on your feet. The song is composed with rhythmic tones from West African percussion wind instruments. Davido's verse is as powerful as the song's bass — and Mayorkun and Zlatan's verses make this a high energy track. Nigeria's young producer P.Prime, at only 19, has become the fingers and ears behind Nigeria's music hits and "Cho Cho" is testament to this.
Zlatan released his five-track EP Road To CDK last year, following his dance debut album Zanku. "Cho Cho" follows his remix for the 2020 popular single "Lagos Anthem" which dropped in Febraury this year.
Listen to "Cho Cho" on Spotify.
Stream "Cho Cho" on Apple Music.
Watch the "Cho Cho" dance below.
CHO CHO dance - Zlatan ibile (snippet) www.youtube.com
- Zlatan Reflects on 'Life' on Heartfelt New Track - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to Zlatan and Burna Boy's New Song 'Gbeku' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Zlatan Performing His New Single 'Road to CDK' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch the Music Video for Zlatan's Massive Dance Single 'Zanku ... ›
- Zlatan 'Zanku (Leg Work)' - OkayAfrica ›