netflix original
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 12, 2020 06:31AM EST
Photo by Juanito Aguil/WireImage for Getty Images.

Talk Show Host/Producer Mo Abudu attends the premiere of 'Okafor's Law' during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Isabel Bader Theatre on September 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Inks Major Deal With Netflix

Mo Abudu is set to work on screen adaptations of Lola Shoneyin's novel 'The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives' and Nobel Prize Laureate Wole Soyinka's 'Death And The King's Horseman' play.

Talented Nigerian producer and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, recently inked a major deal with Netflix. The prolific producer is set to develop two Netflix Original Series in addition to on-screen adaptations of British-Nigerian author Lola Shoneyin's acclaimed debut novel The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives and Nigerian Nobel Prize Laureate Wole Soyinka's Death And The King's Horseman play.

READ: EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Is the First African To Be Awarded the Cannes Médailles d'Honneur

In a press release, Abudu speaks about the new venture saying, "As a Nigerian storyteller, my biggest motivator has always been to tell authentic and untold stories that resonate with every person, regardless of where they're from in the world while showcasing our culture, heritage and creativity." Abudu goes on to add that, "This unprecedented partnership is testament to the Netflix's investment in African storytelling and we at EbonyLife are grateful and excited about the opportunity to work together with the Netflix teams led by Dorothy and Ben to deliver a slate of unique and riveting stories from Nigeria over the next few years for Netflix audiences around the world."

The deal comes just a few months after Netflix launched "Netflix Naija" and also announced that the first Nigerian Original Series is in the pipeline, although not giving away any details.

Shoneyin's The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives is an exquisite fictional exploration into the polygamous marriage of one Baba Segi and the varied dynamics between his several wives and their children. Describing the opportunity to have her novel adapted on-screen, Shoneyin says, "I was thrilled when Mo contacted me about making a show out of my novel The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives." She adds that, "I'd turned down so many offers but this one felt right."

Soyinka's 1975 Death And The King's Horseman play, on the other hand, is based on true events that took place in Nigeria during the British colonial era, and saw the horseman of a Yoruba King prevented from committing ritual suicide by the colonial authorities. Commenting on the recent deal and Abudu's involvement, Soyinka says, "In a creative industry which, even in pioneering countries, is so male dominated, it is always a delight to see robust challenges offered by the female gender, and of attestable quality."

Abudu, who is arguably one of the most prolific producers on the continent, owns EbonyLife TV—Africa's first global black entertainment and lifestyle network.

From Your Site Articles
nigeria mo abudu netflix naija wole soyinka lola shoneyin literature netflix original
Audio
Mr Eazi.

The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Adekunle Gold, Sauti Sol, Mr Eazi, Efya x Tiwa Savage, Nasty C x T.I., Nana Fofie and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Sauti Sol's New Album 'Midnight Train' Is a Jubilant Gift for Turbulent Times

We speak to the Kenyan Afro-pop sensation about their latest album, their evolution as artists and Black Lives Matter.