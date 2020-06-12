Photo by Juanito Aguil/WireImage for Getty Images.

Talk Show Host/Producer Mo Abudu attends the premiere of 'Okafor's Law' during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Isabel Bader Theatre on September 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Inks Major Deal With Netflix

Mo Abudu is set to work on screen adaptations of Lola Shoneyin's novel 'The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives' and Nobel Prize Laureate Wole Soyinka's 'Death And The King's Horseman' play.