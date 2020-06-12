EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Inks Major Deal With Netflix

<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aec59684f9e115adc4c74ade767b1ed1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AD23HVfiNwg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Sauti Sol 'Midnight Train'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A2R0nfEjaMFMb8qyPnQmDzK" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Kenyan Afro-pop sensations <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/sauti-sol" target="_self">Sauti Sol</a></strong> recently released their highly-anticipated album <em>Midnight Train. The </em>13-tack project features the likes of <strong>India Arie</strong>, <strong>Soweto Gospel Choir</strong>,<strong> Sho Madjozi </strong>and<strong> Black Motion</strong>. The album is a follow-up to their <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/sauti-sol-afrikan-sauce-new-album-listen/" target="_self">2019 album </a><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/sauti-sol-afrikan-sauce-new-album-listen/" target="_self">Afrikan Sauce</a></em> which featured collaborations with <strong>Tiwa Savage</strong>, <strong>Burna Boy</strong>,<strong> Vanessa Mdee</strong>,<strong> Nyashinski</strong> and several others.</p>
Mr Eazi 'One Day You Will Understand' EP<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/one-day-you-will-understand-ep/1513641923"></iframe><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_self">Mr Eazi</a></strong> has just dropped his latest project, a four-track EP which features <strong>C Natty</strong> and <strong>King Promise</strong> on separate tracks. The EP, titled <em>One Day You Will Understand, </em>involved several prolific producers including <strong>Blaq Jerzee</strong>,<strong> Nons Amadi</strong>,<strong> Legendury Beatz </strong>and<strong> Guiltybeatz</strong> and is the official follow-up project to Mr Eazi's 2018 release, <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-lagos-to-london-vol-2/" target="_self">Life is Eazi: Vol 2</a>.</em></p><p>Find out more</p>
Art Melody 'Gomdé'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d28b3cf1fd7a9a771e881aadcb82019b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rf1HJ_sqSfo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Burkinabé rapper<strong> Art Melody</strong> has shared a new album, <em>Football Club Paysan</em>, which showcases his blend of '90s-era hip-hop, electronic elements and the blues over production from <strong>Redrum</strong>, <strong>Form </strong>and<strong> Afrikan Sciences. </strong>Standout track "Gomdé" is well-worth your time, a great pairing of blues guitar riffs and Art Melody's inimitable vocal delivery.</p><p><a href="https://lnk.to/FootballClubPaysan" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Nasty C & T.I. 'They Don't'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="150" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/they-dont/1516801664?i=1516802258"></iframe><p>
Since January of 2019, it's been<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nasty-c-t-i-collaboration/" target="_self"> public knowledge</a> that <strong>Nasty C</strong> and <strong>T.I.</strong> had some work in the pipeline. Titled "They Don't," the song by the two rappers addresses the ongoing police brutality that has for years been specifically targeted at black people. Nasty C handles the song's melodic hook, singing: <em>"I can only imagine the pain and the grief/from the innocent mothers with all the shit they had to see/ when you lose the ones you love to the fuckin' police /it cuts deep."</em></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/stream-nasty-c-ti-they-dont/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Adekunle Gold 'Something Different'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="274bced03b3bf628fce496bc276a70a3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whptJMsHQVI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian artist<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/adekunle-gold" target="_self"> </a><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/adekunle-gold" target="_self">Adekunle Gold</a></strong> has just released a music video for his hit single "Something Different." The song released in May and has been received well by listeners, with it having been the <a href="https://tooxclusive.com/adekunle-gold-something-different/" target="_blank">most-streamed track</a> in his home country of Nigeria, as well as reaching #1 on Apple Music's 'Africa Now' playlist. The track, produced by <strong>Blaise Beatz</strong>, gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, afropop and jazzy elements. This seems fitting as we wait excitedly for his highly anticipated third album, <em>Afro Pop</em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/adekunle-gold-something-different-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DJ Spinall 'Tonight'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f556ac3c7b460672c56b84de201d42c7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1qU_ThsDKpQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigeria's <strong>DJ Spinall</strong> comes through with head-nodding new single "Tonight," featuring buzzing new name <strong>Omah Lay</strong>. The smooth and addictive track, produced by Spinall and featuring Omah Lay's vocals, is about enjoying things in life to make the most out of negative moments.<span></span></p><p><a href="https://smarturl.it/TonightDJSpinall" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Nana Fofie 'Yeno Ntem'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb47985e4209e0f6ccb5b6f2f1126eea"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vn-a7X6tmBU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>
Dutch-Ghanaian singer <strong>Nana </strong><strong>Fofie </strong>shares the new single and video for "Yeno Ntem," produced by <strong>WillyBeatz & VianeyOJ</strong>. The uplifting track's new video, directed by Nana Fofie and Seretse Fulani, follows the singer to a joy-filled house party. Check it out above.</p><p>
<a href="https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xh845am5cxs5mur/AACbDjf3OVHXr4c9FMQbykvra?dl=0" target="_blank">Find out more</a>
</p>
Poirier & Flavia Coelho 'Café Com Leite'<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3030860892/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="http://wonderwheelrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/soft-power">Soft Power by Poirier</a></iframe><p>Montreal-based producer <strong>Poirier </strong>drops the calming, beat-driven "Café Com Leite," featuring the Paris-based Brazilian singer <strong>Flavia Coelho</strong>. The producer mentions: "it's a love song about differences, the coffee mixed with milk being a metaphor. It's been ages that I wanted to do a song like that, soft and charming. Some hints of bossa nova too, which is something I never did before." The track is the first single from Poirier's <em>Soft Power </em>album.</p><p><a href="about:blank" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Efya Ft Tiwa Savage 'THE ONE'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c74e35f954386e6a543ceb447fea4add"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZL6JQMiTnnA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Star Ghanaian songstress<strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/efya-nokturnal" target="_blank"> Efya Nokturnal </a></strong>and Nigerian music star <a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/tiwa-savage" target="_blank"><strong>Tiwa Savage</strong></a> have joined forces on a new track titled 'The One'. This comes as Efya's second single released so far in 2020. The feel good song brings feelings of summer and first crushes, with producer <strong>BlaqJerzee</strong> bringing in the heat with head bouncing, hip swaying beats. "I was recording at dawn trying to make this sound that was in my head and Blaq Jerzee, who's a great producer, really translated it well," Efya <a href="https://www.voice-online.co.uk/entertainment/music/2020/06/05/efya-is-the-one/" target="_blank">says of the collaboration</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-efya-tiwa-savage-new-song-the-one/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
KILLER KAU 'KATALIYA'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c2a5d851776fb6c858a748e9b65f1f7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TEZspRCY_S4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>South African artist <strong>Killer Kau</strong> recently shared visuals for his single "Kataliya." In the video, Killer Kau performs his antics for the titular character Kataliya who is noticeably not moved. That comical scene is intercut with performance scenes in the hood in which Killer Kau is joined by a group of dancers for a showdown as the masses look on. In the song, Killer Kau's baritone blends with production that's predominantly amapiano with an overt kwaito influence. "Kataliya" is a song from Killer Kau's 2019 EP <em>After School</em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/killer-kau-shares-comical-visuals-for-his-single-kataliya/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<p class=""><br></p><h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>