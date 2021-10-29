Wande Coal Calls In His Blessings In New Single 'Come My Way'
The 'Black Diamond' shares an amapiano crossover and a message of courage and persistence.
Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way."
The Nigerian singer-songwriter is one of the most influential voices in African music and his first single of 2021 has not disappointed. High off of the popularity that his hit single 'Again' received last year, having been one of the most-streamed afrobeats singles in 2020, the King of Falsetto is unquestionably a major influence within the West African music scene. And now, the afropop talent has filled his latest catchy tune with the same colorful, graceful energy that his fans (and the world) can't get enough of.
Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams. Wande's voice did the damn thing and flawlessly showed off his range and talents as a vocalist and songwriter. "Come My Way" overflows with good vibes and a strong desire to keep going. Of the track, Wande says "It's a happy song talking about the blessings coming my way even through difficult times." He promises to not let anyone get in between him and his blessings.
Wande's reputation and status as a fan favorite make sense when you consider he's produced songs like "Iskaba," "So Mi So," and "Vex" — each having amassed millions of streams and music video views, with a steady run on multiple African charts. "Come My Way: has acted as a reminder of what the Nigerian superstar has to offer the world. And his peers know it too. Top afrobeats artists, from Davido and Wizkid to Fireboy DML and Oxlade, all cite Coal as a primary influence and inspiration for their work. With 'Iskaba' producer DJ Tunez declaring, "Wande is Africa's number one vocalist... talent-wise, he's that guy."
"Wande has been the secret sauce behind every star we love from Africa," says Tina Davis, head of A&R for EMPIRE. "It's time we in America and abroad know his name and his talent."
Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the new single as it's the first they've heard from the 'Black Diamond' this year.
Wande Coal - Come My Way (Official Visualizer) youtu.be
You see that new Wande coal’s “Come my way” track, I’ll repeat it again and again and again today. That song too li… https://t.co/49uaz0y0Ta— Oyindamola🙄 (@Oyindamola🙄) 1635404165.0
See voice 😩😍, Wande coal is too good Abeg, voice like gold !!! “Come my way” came out today and it’s making mard wa… https://t.co/UwUOjEbg3E— Oyindamola🙄 (@Oyindamola🙄) 1635403356.0
