British Nigerian Actor Jimmy Akingbola Says There’s More Work to be Done

The Okayplayer House, presented by BET at Art Basel Miami Beach this year, brought creatives, artists, and thought leaders together to explore the power of Black culture and its global impact. Through a curated mix of exhibits, discussions, and live experiences, the event called for deeper representation and ownership of Black stories in media.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on the influence of Black culture, which featured prominent voices, including BET's CMO Kimberly Paige, sports media executive TJ Adeshola, and Nigerian British actor and producer Jimmy Akingbola . Each panelist offered valuable insights on the state of Black representation in media.

Akingbola, known for Bel-Air and the British comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn't Know, emphasized the critical need for platforms that authentically tell Black stories. "We have a long way to go with Black culture in the U.K.," he said. Drawing inspiration from BET's successful model, he advocated for a similar UK-based platform that would empower Black creators "to tell our stories in our way with people who look like us in positions of power."

Complementing Akingbola's perspective, Paige acknowledged the ongoing challenges in media representation. "Even in service to Black people, we could do a better job in telling different, more varied stories about the Black lived experience," she said. She expressed optimism about BET's creative trajectory, adding, "The team is doing a great job; we've got a lot of exciting things [in development]."