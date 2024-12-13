British Nigerian Actor Jimmy Akingbola Says There’s More Work to be Done
The ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘Sorry, I Didn’t Know’ actor featured as part of the Global Impact of Black Culture panel at the Okayplayer House Presented by BET during this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach.
The Okayplayer House, presented by BET at Art Basel Miami Beach this year, brought creatives, artists, and thought leaders together to explore the power of Black culture and its global impact. Through a curated mix of exhibits, discussions, and live experiences, the event called for deeper representation and ownership of Black stories in media.
A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on the influence of Black culture, which featured prominent voices, including BET's CMO Kimberly Paige, sports media executive TJ Adeshola, and Nigerian British actor and producer Jimmy Akingbola. Each panelist offered valuable insights on the state of Black representation in media.
Akingbola, known for Bel-Air and the British comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn't Know, emphasized the critical need for platforms that authentically tell Black stories. "We have a long way to go with Black culture in the U.K.," he said. Drawing inspiration from BET's successful model, he advocated for a similar UK-based platform that would empower Black creators "to tell our stories in our way with people who look like us in positions of power."
Complementing Akingbola's perspective, Paige acknowledged the ongoing challenges in media representation. "Even in service to Black people, we could do a better job in telling different, more varied stories about the Black lived experience," she said. She expressed optimism about BET's creative trajectory, adding, "The team is doing a great job; we've got a lot of exciting things [in development]."
Isha Sesay (CEO of Okayplayer and OkayAfrica), Kimberly Paige (EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at BET Media Group), TJ Adeshola (renowned media executive), Victoria Jordan (General Manager of Branded Content and Creative at My Code), and Jimmy Akingbola at the Global Impact of Black Culture panel at the Okayplayer House Presented by BET, at Art Basel Miami 2024.
Photo by Ash Darko.
As a British-born Nigerian, Akingbola's goal is to tell stories that resonate not just in the U.K. or the U.S., but across Africa and the world. He reflected on his personal experiences, including his decision to move to the United States to adopt a more global perspective as an artist. And while admitting that progress is being made, he stressed that there’s, “much more to be done.”
“I call myself an insider-outsider as an actor and producer,” Akingbola explained. “I’ve had to step into uncomfortable spaces and have tough conversations, like during Black Lives Matter when I told a CEO, ‘All these Black squares are cool, but more work needs to be done.’” That moment helped Akingbola’s team push forward Sorry, I Didn't Know -- a show they were initially told was too niche. “And now we’re in our fifth season,” he added.
Despite this achievement, Akingbola says that the struggle continues, noting that the show still faces challenges like airing late at night with fewer episodes compared to other shows. “It’s a slow burn,” he said, but he acknowledges the wins while always striving for more.
In response to a question about the responsibility of global Black artists to unify and uplift the Pan-African experience, Akingbola said, “I think it’s about authenticity and being intentional in the stories we tell, whether we’re musicians, politicians or artists. It’s also about building inclusive teams and holding on to that vision, even if it takes longer. Let’s stop talking about getting a seat at the table — let’s build our own tables.”
This call to action ties in with what Okayplayer House is all about: encouraging Black creators to tell their own stories, have ownership of their own stories, and keep fighting for better representation in all aspects of creativity.
