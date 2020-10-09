olamide
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Oct. 09, 2020 02:44PM EST

Olamide Carpe Diem album cover.

Olamide Rounds Up An All-Star Cast For His New Album, ‘Carpe Diem’

The Nigerian star is back with his first album since aligning his YBNL Nation with US-based EMPIRE.

Nigerian musical heavyweight Olamide is back to top the charts with his latest release, Carpe Diem.

The rap icon proves to be getting better with age as this album gives fans a taste of how wide his reach and influence on the Nigerian music scene has truly been.

Appearances from friends, proteges and comrades like Fireboy DML, Bella Shumrda, Omah Lay, Peruzzi, Phyno and Bad Boy Timz, further highlight and emphasize his well deserved label as one of the best to do it.

And although Olamide has honed in his craft over the years, he is giving younger artists the space to flourish, with 18-year-old prodigy P.Priime leading the crew as lead producer, and additional tracks from a Nigerian super squad made up of Pheelz, VStix, ID Cabasa and Young Jonn.

Of the album, he says, "The project is a reflection of my mind, and also the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria. It's a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from Nigeria called galala, which has a little bit of reggae/dancehall [influences]." Olamide went on to say, "It's also a fusion of something we call Celestial, which is when you are playing secular music in church. It's like taking pop to the church."

Infamous for his ability to rap and sing stories in English, Yoruba and Pidgin, Olamide pushes the envelope even further with Carpe Diem. From exploring his abilities as a vocalist, traditional street rap elements clear in track "Do Better", to radio-ready afropop bops "Green Light" and "Chimichanga", fans are sure to be satisfied with the diverse genre bending album.

Carpe Diem comes as Olamide's first album release since his partnership between his own YBNL Nation and US based indie label EMPIRE. "Music has always been my saviour, so I thought for once I should share with the world what happiness sounds like to me," Olamide says.

Listen to Olamide's latest project below.


News
Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

