Rufaro Samanga
May. 14, 2021 12:14PM EST
Still taken from music video on YouTube.

Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video

Olamide's latest single 'Rock' is the first single from his upcoming album 'UY Scuti' which is set to drop this June.

Nigerian artist Olamide has released his latest single "Rock" with the accompanying music video. The track is the first to be featured on his upcoming album which is due to be released on June 14. The 10-track project, titled UY Scuti after one of the largest known red stars, is the follow-up to his 2020 album Carpe Diem which included the smash hit, "Infinity" featuring Omah Lay, as well as several other notable artists including Bella Shmurda, Phyno, Bad Boy Timz, Peruzzi and Fireboy DML.

"Rock" is a mellow and flirtatious little number that stays true to Olamide's distinct sound. It's certainly a smooth jam you'll have repeating over and over again on your various playlists – trust us.

Describing the track in his own words, Olamide says that, "The song is saying my lady doesn't have to do too much to impress me — I love you already." He goes on to add, "It's expressing what a guy would sing to a girl to give her confidence. I'm telling the women out there that, if a man truly loves you, you don't have to go overboard to please him."

The music video, directed by the talented Nigerian filmmaker and music video director, Clarence Peters, is a hazy mashup of intensely choreographed scenes, disco-inspired colours and what appears to be a whirlwind love affair in the making between well-known dancer Soliat Bada and Olamide himself. The visuals accurately portray both the sensual energy and mischievous intentions conveyed in the lyrics of the track itself.

Speaking about his upcoming 12th studio album and how he came to choose its unusual title, he says, "I chose UY Scuti for the title because this project is way bigger than anything I've ever done before." He ends off by saying, "From the creativity, the amount of work that went into the project, the process, it's just a new Olamide inside me."

Watch the music video for "Rock" below":

Olamide - Rock (Official Video) www.youtube.com


Listen to "Rock" on Spotify:


Listen to "Rock" on Apple Music:

Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images.

