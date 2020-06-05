black lives matter
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 05, 2020 07:13AM EST
Photo by Lintao Zhang/Pool/Getty Images.

South Africa Launches Campaign to Fight Racism and Police Brutality.

South Africa Launches Campaign to Fight Racism and Police Brutality

Dubbed the "Black Friday" campaign, South Africa's ruling African National Congress intends to stand in solidarity with the now widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has recently launched a campaign which it says is meant to take a stand against police brutality and racism in South Africa, EWN reports. Dubbed the "Black Friday" campaign and supported by allies such as the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), the move is also intended to be a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter protests in America and other parts of the world.

READ: From 'Star Wars' to the War on Racism: John Boyega's Speech at a London Protest Moved Masses

According to Jessie Duarte, the ANC's Deputy Secretary-General, "Racism in South Africa is alive, it's something we need to campaign against and internalise in the psyche of our nation. It is something we are struggling with." Duarte also adds that, "It will start our own Black Friday whenceforth we are called up on to wear black on Friday for the next three weeks."

In a virtual press briefing, COSATU's General-Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, echoed Duarte's comments saying, "The anti-racism campaign to be launched tomorrow will also highlight the racism in our own country and against security force brutality." Ntshalintshali went on to say, "It shows solidarity with the victims, that they are not alone. That together we stand. It also sends a message to the perpetrators that there are many people outside who say your actions are not warranted."

It is not yet clear what the campaign will entail aside from wearing black every Friday. In light of the deaths of several Black South Africans at the hands of the police, concrete objectives and decisive action are expected of the ruling party lest systemic racism divide the nation and its glaring inequality even further.

Earlier this week, South Africans on social media expressed their anger at the continued killings of Black people at the hands of an anti-Black police establishment during the country's ongoing national lockdown.

From Your Site Articles
police brutality racism south africa politics social justice black lives matter
News Brief
Image via PickPic

Madagascar's Education Minister Has Been Fired for Planning to Buy $2.2 Million In Candy for Students

The 'bittersweet' move drew anger in a country reeling from the economic burdens brought on by COVID-19.

Madagascar's Education Minister, Minister Rijasoa Andriamanana, has been fired after revealing plans to set aside $2.2 million for candy.

According to Andriamanana the purpose of the indulgent investment was to provide each student with candy to help mask the "bitter taste" of the infamous Covid-Organics tonic, which is being touted as a cure to coronavirus by President Andry Rajoelin.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Les 9 Chanteuses Noires Pop Francophones à Écouter

Inna Modja, Awori, Lous and the Yakuza—découvrez les chanteuses pop du moment.