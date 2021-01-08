Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage Team Up In Latest Single 'Speak to Me'
Nigeria came to show up and out with this star duo's new year release.
Nigerian star Reekado Banks has teamed up with fellow Nigerian afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage for an exciting start to 2021.
The two acts release "Speak To Me" today, which comes from Banks' latest project release Off The Record. The upbeat, colourful track is likely destined to creep its way up the charts, and the familiar faces present throughout the newly released music video, directed by Adasa Cookey, will definitely help.
Big Brother Nigeria reality personalities Brighto Osemudiame and Wathoni Anyansi lend their beauty and energy to the fun, light hearted visuals for "Speatk to Me."
Read our interview with Reekado Banks about his latest Off the Record EP and his aims for the future.
Watch the official music video for "Speak to Me" by Reekado Banks featuring Tiwa Savage below.
Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage - Speak To Me (Official Video) www.youtube.com
- Watch Tiwa Savage's Latest 'Park Well' Music Video Featuring ... ›
- The 20 Essential Tiwa Savage Songs - OkayAfrica ›
- Tiwa Savage — OKAYAFRICA's 100 WOMEN ›
- Tiwa Savage Signs With Jay Z's Roc Nation - OkayAfrica ›
- Tiwa Savage And Reekado Banks Share Rihanna Cover 'BBHMM ... ›
- Reekado Banks 'Rora' - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: Reekado Banks Is Coming For Everything ›
- Listen to Reekado Banks' New Single 'Maria' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Reekado Banks' New Music Video For 'Rora' - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: Reekado Banks Is Coming For Everything - OkayAfrica ›