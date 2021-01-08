nigerian music
Jan. 08, 2021 02:09PM EST
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage.

Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage Team Up In Latest Single 'Speak to Me'

Nigeria came to show up and out with this star duo's new year release.

Nigerian star Reekado Banks has teamed up with fellow Nigerian afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage for an exciting start to 2021.

The two acts release "Speak To Me" today, which comes from Banks' latest project release Off The Record. The upbeat, colourful track is likely destined to creep its way up the charts, and the familiar faces present throughout the newly released music video, directed by Adasa Cookey, will definitely help.

Big Brother Nigeria reality personalities Brighto Osemudiame and Wathoni Anyansi lend their beauty and energy to the fun, light hearted visuals for "Speatk to Me."

Read our interview with Reekado Banks about his latest Off the Record EP and his aims for the future.

Watch the official music video for "Speak to Me" by Reekado Banks featuring Tiwa Savage below.


Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage - Speak To Me (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Film
Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Finding Fela!, the documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Fela Kuti, is free on LinkTV for limited days.

Look, we've been home for almost a year now and your "Movies To Watch" lists are getting noticeably shorter. We get it. If you're about to pull the trigger on rewatching that same series for the fourth time this weekend, we're here to save you.

Finding Fela!, the 2014 documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti has been made available for free via LinkTV.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, tells the story of Kuti's life, musical journey and mastery and delves appropriately into the late musician's political impact and social importance.

Fela, the creator of afrobeat, used his voice and fame to bring about political and social change under a dictatorial Nigerian government during the 1970s and 1980s. His revolutionary work transformed the ways in which many Africans deal with government oppression today, 50 years later.

Keep reading... Show less

