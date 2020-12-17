tiwa savage
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 17, 2020 03:34AM EST
'Park Well' music video

Tiwa Savage and Davido in 'Park Well' official music video

Watch Tiwa Savage's Latest Music Video for 'Park Well' Featuring Davido

Tiwa Savage has dropped stunning visuals for 'Park Well' featuring Davido. The track comes off her latest album 'Celia'.

Tiwa Savage has dropped stunning visuals for "Park Well" featuring Davido. The Nigerian Afrobeats songstress dropped the rich music video midweek and took to Twitter to announce the official release. "Park Well" visuals drip of beauty and Afrobeats royalty. No less would be expected from Tiwa Savage and Davido who are at the top of the game. "Park Well" comes off Tiwa Savage's latest album Celia.

Read: The 20 Essential Tiwa Savage Songs

"Park Well" is a smooth love song and the freshly released visuals are aesthetically delectable. Tiwa Savage and Davido appear in rich, soft and delicate designs that just make the music video pop. A grand white piano stuffed with various flowers create romantic kaleidoscopic visuals. Tiwa Savage sings "Park well and balance well for me" and this is carried off in the music video. The Nigerian Afrobeats artists balance each other well in lighthearted and fun way.

"Park Well" comes off Tiwa Savage's third studio album Celia which was officially released at the end of August. The London-born Nigerian singer is known for stellar music videos and "Park Well" is a refreshing watch. The bright, mellow video is a stark contrast compared to the "Ole" music video which dropped at the end of October. "Park Well" is a lovely watch and invites the festive season in.

Watch "Park Well" on YouTube.

Tiwa Savage - Park Well ft. Davido www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
parkwell afrobeats nigerian music parkwell music video tiwa savage
Popular
Image by Nacho G Riaza, courtesy of artist.

Interview: DJ Lag is Firm on Taking Gqom To The Rest of the World

With a continued interest in gqom by the West, one of its pioneers, DJ Lag, believes the genre will only get bigger and he hopes to win a Grammy for his upcoming album.

DJ Lag is often credited as being one of the pioneers and early adopters of gqom. While his talent and star power are treasured and celebrated around the world, back in his home country, South Africa, he is sometimes overlooked by the general public.

However, on November 25th, the people of South Africa (and his fans outside of SA) caught a snippet of a song by American deejay, Megan Ryte, and many suggested that it sounded similar to DJ Lag's 2016 single "Ice Drop". Eventually, the song and everything pertaining to it got removed and taken down, including all social media posts.

This is not the first time this happened to the prolific gqom producer and deejay. His 2017 song "Trip To New York" was infringed, according to a "forensic copyright investigation" that was conducted by DJ Mphyd, who then sold the beat to Distruction Boyz (Que and Goldmax) and their business partner at the time, DJ Tira (owner of Afrotainment). This beat eventually became "Omunye", the duo's biggest and most celebrated gqom song. The matter is still ongoing, and Mphyd maintains his claim of being innocent.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Stonebwoy On His New Davido Collaboration & Creating an African Grammys

We spoke with the Ghanaian sensation about ending 2020 off sweetly and manifesting abundance in the new year.