AKA and Rouge Connect on New Pop Single ‘One by One’
Stream Rouge and AKA's new collaborative single 'One by One.'
There's just no predicting what kind of song your favorite artists will release. Especially if one of those artists is AKA. The South African hip-hop superstars can drop rap verses that will terrify his counterparts. Or he can just opt to hit high notes aided by auto-tune.
The latter is the case for "One by One," the latest single from the rapper Rouge featuring AKA. "One by One" is produced by AKA's long-time producer Tweezy, and he gives the two artists a lush instrumental making for a song the radio will probably have on high rotation.
"One by One" is the first single from Rouge in 2020. The emcee has been hinting at a follow-up to his 2018 debut album The New Era Sessions. It's not clear if the song will be part of the upcoming project, but it's clear that Rouge won't deliver the same album twice as she is experimenting with different sounds and styles. She expressed on Twitter that the song was "a risk." Rouge has established herself as one rapper fans can always rely on to spit straight bars on wax. Only time will tell if the new direction will resonate with her fans.
Stream "One by One" by Rouge and AKA below: