Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 02, 2020 08:23AM EST

AKA and Rouge Connect on New Pop Single ‘One by One’

Stream Rouge and AKA's new collaborative single 'One by One.'

There's just no predicting what kind of song your favorite artists will release. Especially if one of those artists is AKA. The South African hip-hop superstars can drop rap verses that will terrify his counterparts. Or he can just opt to hit high notes aided by auto-tune.

The latter is the case for "One by One," the latest single from the rapper Rouge featuring AKA. "One by One" is produced by AKA's long-time producer Tweezy, and he gives the two artists a lush instrumental making for a song the radio will probably have on high rotation.

"One by One" is the first single from Rouge in 2020. The emcee has been hinting at a follow-up to his 2018 debut album The New Era Sessions. It's not clear if the song will be part of the upcoming project, but it's clear that Rouge won't deliver the same album twice as she is experimenting with different sounds and styles. She expressed on Twitter that the song was "a risk." Rouge has established herself as one rapper fans can always rely on to spit straight bars on wax. Only time will tell if the new direction will resonate with her fans.

Stream "One by One" by Rouge and AKA below:


Listen to Scoop Makhathini's Captivating and Informative Interview with The Sobering Podcast

Scoop Makhathini discusses his extensive career with The Sobering podcast in new insightful interview.

South African hip-hop's most popular podcast The Sobering hosts Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini in its latest episode. Scoop discusses with the podcast's hosts—Lil FRAT, Kitso Moremi and Mokgethwa—his journey and purpose as one of South African hip-hop and urban culture's most respected voices.

Nadia Nakai and Emtee Spit 40 Bars Over Production by PatricKxxLee on New Single

Listen to Nadia Nakai and Emtee's new single '40 Bars.'

In what's a collaboration nobody expected, Nadia Nakai and Emtee sparr over an instrumental by the rapper/producer PatricKxxLee. The bassline is gloomy and crude, creating a perfect environment for both emcees to scare you with bars.

"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

