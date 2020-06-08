music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 08, 2020 07:06AM EST
Album cover art.

Listen to Sauti Sol's New Album 'Midnight Train'.

Listen to Sauti Sol's New Album 'Midnight Train'

The 13-track project by Kenyan Afro-pop sensation Sauti Sol is a vibrant and uplifting gem featuring India Arie, Sho Madjozi, Black Motion and more.

Kenyan Afro-pop sensation Sauti Sol recently released their highly-anticipated album Midnight Train. The 13-tack project features the likes of India Arie, Soweto Gospel Choir, Sho Madjozi and Black Motion. The album is a follow-up to their 2019 album Afrikan Sauce which featured collaborations with Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Vanessa Mdee, Nyashinski and several others.

"Midnight Train", the first track on the album, is a mid-tempo number which samples of Toto's 1982 track "Africa". "Brighter Days", which features the talented and prolific Soweto Gospel Choir, was the first track to drop in the run-up to releasing the full album. It's an uplifting song both in its musicality and lyricism. "My Everything" is a slower paced romantic jam which features India Arie, a musician who has not only inspired but influenced Sauti Sol. "Suzanna" is a an upbeat and cheeky number that is a sure-fire standout track on the album. "Disco Matanga (Yambakhana)" featuring Sho Madjozi and Black Motion was featured as the soundtrack to Netflix's Queen Sono.

Speaking to OkayAfrica about the inspiration behind their music, Otieno says, "Our inspiration comes from where we're at in our lives and what we go through as human beings, as men, as husbands to our wives, as friends. It's about writing stories that relate with other people and things people would not normally speak about in song. We try to put that in song."

Midnight Train is the group's first album with Universal Music Africa after signing a major deal with them earlier this year.

Listen to Midnight Train on Apple Music:

Listen to Midnight Train on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
kenya sauti sol midnight train afropop music
Popular
Courtesy of HBO

In Conversation: Yvonne Orji on Her Groundbreaking HBO Comedy Special Momma, I Made It!

We spoke to the Insecure star about her "documentary-music-video-comedy-show," representing Nigeria and having "a full-on Beyoncé moment."

Yvonne Orji's groundbreaking HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! opens with an aerial shot of Lagos taken back in January. It's her first time returning home since Insecure hit. There are market shots in Lagos and lesser-known Ihiala Town, one of Orji walking the streets in a fresh white Nigeria baseball jersey, as well as other glimpses of Nigerian life that she describes as "beautiful chaos" before settling down with her parents in their home.

"There's no way I could do a special about my life without showing you my life," she says in the opening sequence.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

In Conversation with Nosipho Dumisa: 'Everyone can relate to the idea of losing someone they love.'

We spoke with award-winning director Nosipho Dumisa about 'Blood & Water'—the most successful Netflix African Original Series to date.