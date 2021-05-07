Shekhinah Experiences 'Trouble in Paradise' on Her Latest Album
Shekhinah's sophomore album 'Trouble in Paradise' is a candid journey in overcoming heartbreak.
South African R&B and pop songstress Shekhinah has finally dropped her sophomore album Trouble in Paradise. The 12-track project, initially scheduled for a 2020 release, is the official follow-up to Shekhinah's 2017 debut album Rose Gold, and captures the evolution of her sound. Featured on the album are Una Rams, Luke Goliath and Bey T.
Trouble In Paradise album is a story of finding and losing love. Each track threads through different episodes of an internal journey of pain, loss, recovery and finally, the acceptance of self as the only source of love. The album is certainly more experimental than Rose Gold and crosses genres to include, even, dance music. Shekhinah's voice, however, is still as hypnotic as ever.
"Fixate" featuring Bey T is an upbeat number about self-love while "Tides" and "Pick Up" featuring Una Rams are slow and sensual tracks that keep to Shekhinah's signature sound. "I Love It Here", which was written by Grammy-nominated South African singer Manana, is a nostalgic song that has Shekhinah going down memory lane.
Shekhinah has delivered Trouble In Paradise right in time for what threatens to be a broody winter season for the southern parts of the world. Having taken a short hiatus from the music industry in 2019, following several surgeries that she has since opened up about, it's great to see Shekhinah in her A-game.
The platinum singer-songwriter has come a long way since making waves on the South African Idols stage back in 2012. In 2018, Rose Gold won her three South African Music Awards, two AFRIMMA awards and an MTV EMA nomination for "Best African Act". Her latest offering promises to surpass the success of Rose Gold and we're certainly here for it.
Listen to Trouble In Paradise on Spotify:
Listen to Trouble In Paradise on Apple Music:
