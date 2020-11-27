south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 27, 2020 07:58AM EST
Sho Madjozi Drops New Upbeat Mixtape 'What A Life'

Sho Madjozi drops her latest mixtape 'What A Life' featuring Manu WorldStar, Dr Thomas Chauke, Makhadzi and many more.

Sho Madjozi has released her latest mixtape titled What A Life. This is the second official release from the artist following her wildly successful 2018 debut album, Limpopo Champions League. The South African "John Cena" hitmaker has come back with a banging nine-track project. Sho Madjozi's What A Life which is a compilation of bangers with some of her own favourite South African artists. Manu WorldStar, Dr Thomas Chauke, Makhadzi, DJ Mfundhisi, Sunglen Chabalala and Russian Army feature on the mixtape. This mixtape drops just a few months after Sho Madjozi signed a major deal with American record label, Epic Records.

The colourful mixtape cover for What A Life show off a collective party vibe and the songs are a reflection of just that. "Di Hawks" is a slow-paced number and gives commentary on the recent scandalous arrests of corrupt South African politicians and the loss of the "soft life". "Tsha Dovha" featuring Makhadzi and Manu WorldStar is an upbeat track where Sho Madjozi shows of her incredible lyricism and just how fast she can rap. Makhadzi's distinct vocals and Manu WorldStar's signature Afropop sound and rhymes make it a standout song. "Jamani" is another track to look out for and sees Sho Madjozi sharing exactly what she wants in a man.

What A Life shows her evolution as an artist over the past few years and her fans and music lovers alike are sure to be enthralled by this latest offering.

