Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 08, 2021 07:48AM EST
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 06: Somizi Mhlongo during the Idols SA S15 Top 7 performance at the State Theatre on October 06, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. Viewers have seen many highly talented individuals who are all fighting for the prize as well as the title of South African Idols Season 15.

Somizi's Mouth-Watering Cookbook Secures Top Spot

Popular South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's 'Dinner at Somizi's - I Am Not A Chef' is the highest selling cookbook in South Africa.

According to News24, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook Dinner at Somizi's - I Am Not A Chef has held the highest selling spot since November of last year. The book sales for the cookbook have reportedly toppled over veteran chef Jamie Oliver's cookbook. Mhlongo-Motaung, who is one of South Africa's most prominent media personalities and dance choreographers, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

The success of the cookbook follows the popularity of Mhlongo-Motaung's Shomax television show, Dinner at Somizi's, where guests are interviewed while making a scrumptious dinner. The culinary variety show garnered a huge following when it debuted during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in July of last year. However, Dinner at Somizi's was not entirely embraced when it first came out as some criticised the show for not having a trained chef as the host.

Dinner at Somizi's- I Am Not A Chef comes as cultural upswing in South Africa's literary scene. Mhlongo-Motaung reportedly wanted to create a book for his fans to show off how easy it is to make authentic and aesthetically-pleasing meals. The media personality and author follows in the footsteps of other famous published South African chefs and cooks, Siba Mtongana, Cape Town chef Zola Nene, Lorna Maseko and musician, J-Something.

Mhlongo-Motaung thanked his fans for buying his first cookbook and making his dreams come true. In 2017, he released his first autobiography titled Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit - The Somizi Mhlongo Story. The book tells of the up and downs Mhlongo-Motaung has faced in his tumultuous public career from starring in South Africa's hit film Sarafina to losing all of his money and rising back to popularity.

Film
Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Finding Fela!, the documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Fela Kuti, is free on LinkTV for limited days.

Look, we've been home for almost a year now and your "Movies To Watch" lists are getting noticeably shorter. We get it. If you're about to pull the trigger on rewatching that same series for the fourth time this weekend, we're here to save you.

Finding Fela!, the 2014 documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti has been made available for free via LinkTV.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, tells the story of Kuti's life, musical journey and mastery and delves appropriately into the late musician's political impact and social importance.

Fela, the creator of afrobeat, used his voice and fame to bring about political and social change under a dictatorial Nigerian government during the 1970s and 1980s. His revolutionary work transformed the ways in which many Africans deal with government oppression today, 50 years later.

