Somizi's Mouth-Watering Cookbook Secures Top Spot
Popular South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's 'Dinner at Somizi's - I Am Not A Chef' is the highest selling cookbook in South Africa.
According to News24, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook Dinner at Somizi's - I Am Not A Chef has held the highest selling spot since November of last year. The book sales for the cookbook have reportedly toppled over veteran chef Jamie Oliver's cookbook. Mhlongo-Motaung, who is one of South Africa's most prominent media personalities and dance choreographers, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.
The success of the cookbook follows the popularity of Mhlongo-Motaung's Shomax television show, Dinner at Somizi's, where guests are interviewed while making a scrumptious dinner. The culinary variety show garnered a huge following when it debuted during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in July of last year. However, Dinner at Somizi's was not entirely embraced when it first came out as some criticised the show for not having a trained chef as the host.
Dinner at Somizi's- I Am Not A Chef comes as cultural upswing in South Africa's literary scene. Mhlongo-Motaung reportedly wanted to create a book for his fans to show off how easy it is to make authentic and aesthetically-pleasing meals. The media personality and author follows in the footsteps of other famous published South African chefs and cooks, Siba Mtongana, Cape Town chef Zola Nene, Lorna Maseko and musician, J-Something.
Mhlongo-Motaung thanked his fans for buying his first cookbook and making his dreams come true. In 2017, he released his first autobiography titled Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit - The Somizi Mhlongo Story. The book tells of the up and downs Mhlongo-Motaung has faced in his tumultuous public career from starring in South Africa's hit film Sarafina to losing all of his money and rising back to popularity.
