South African President Emphasises that 'Vaccine Apartheid' Must End
President Cyril Ramaphosa has again called on developed nations to not exclude poorer countries from accessing the COVID-19 vaccines.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has again called on developed nations to not exclude poorer nations across the world from having access to the COVID-19 vaccines. Ramaphosa was recently speaking at an independent panel for pandemic preparedness and response roundtable. He stressed the need to ensure that the supply of vaccines is one that is seen as an equality issue where the lives of those who are less fortunate are at greater risk of losing them. Previously, he has also described the inequality in the distribution of vaccines as a "vaccine apartheid".
READ: Global Citizen's Upcoming Concert Will Support African Healthcare Workers
"We know that it is the virus that causes the disease, but it is human action, but also human inaction that causes the pandemic," said Ramaphosa. He went on to add that, "A vital lesson from [the] coronavirus pandemic is the necessity for collective leadership, collaboration, solidarity, as well as innovation among the countries of the world," reports Kaya FM. The head of state has also stressed the importance of Africa having the capacity to manufacture its own vaccines as opposed to being reliant on developed countries for a share of their supplies. As it stands, only 2 percent of the world's vaccine rollout has been administered in Africa with the slow pace being attributed to logistical challenges, a lack of financing and insufficient supplies.
South Africa is the worst-hit country on the continent with 1.59 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 54 000 deaths thus far. The phased rollout of vaccines, which has been slower than that of neighbouring countries, has seen at least 300 000 health professionals vaccinated with citizens over the age of 60 set to be vaccinated next.
Incidentally, the G7, which is inclusive of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, has recently been engaged in talks as political pressures mount for these countries to relax intellectual property rights and share stockpiles of the vaccines with poorer nations.
