Photo by Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 27: Health workers conduct swabs with community member during intensified testing and screening on Freedom Day on April 27, 2020 in Alexandra South Africa.

Global Citizen's Upcoming Concert Will Support African Healthcare Workers

Global Citizen's upcoming 'VAX LIVE' online concert is set to raise funds for at least 6.5 million African healthcare workers to become vaccinated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.