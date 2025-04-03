Lesotho, Madagascar and South Africa Among the Hardest Hit Countries by Trump's Tariffs

As promised, U.S. President Donald Trump went on a trade tariff issuing spree on Wednesday, putting a 10% baseline duty on all imports into America, and tariffs going as high as 50% on imports from dozens of countries. While it was expected that African countries would bear some of the negative effects of these trade tariffs in more indirect ways , Trump upped the ante even more, slamming direct tariffs on Lesotho, Botswana, Algeria, Tunisia, and a handful more African countries.

Addressing dignitaries and press in the Rose Garden of the White House, the American president held a cardboard chart of fourteen countries and the European Union, aka the “ dirty 15 ,” alleged to have unfair trade practices with the U.S. South Africa was one of the countries on the cardboard, as its tense relationship with the Trump administration continues. Trump unveiled a 31% tariff on South African imports into the U.S. That’s in addition to the 25% tariff on all auto imports, which will impact South Africa’s automotive industry, as cars are the country’s second highest exports to America. Similar to comments made about South Africa in recent months, Trump again stated that “many bad things are happening” in the Rainbow Nation, continuing with his crusade that the South African government is being cruel to its white minority population. Trump stated that U.S. exports to South Africa face 60% duties, hence the need for a reciprocal 31% tariff. However, the methodology for arriving at those numbers are nebulous. “I’m not sure how they arrived at that number,” Dr. Mthokozisi Tshuma, an independent economic consultant, tells OkayAfrica. “He said it’s foreign trade barriers, right? The so-called barriers that he feels the U.S. encounters when it sends products to South Africa. He mentioned some [political] issues in that analysis of South Africa’s section but I’m not sure where they got that 60% figure.”

While the tariffs on South African imports to the U.S. seem to have political markings, the rationale behind the 50% tariffs placed on exports from Lesotho is less clear. America is the second largest trade export partner for Lesotho and trade from the U.S. contributes to about 10% of the landlocked southern African country’s economy. The cost of the high tariff rate could be passed on to American consumers, which could affect demand for exports from Lesotho. Lesotho’s main exports are diamonds and textiles, with the latter including jeans, knit suits and the golf polo shirts Trump himself loves. Last year, Lesotho’s exports to the U.S. were worth over $237 million, while its imports from America were estimated at $2.8 million. Perhaps the Trump administration focused on America’s trade deficit numbers with Lesotho to reach that incredulously high tariff rate. It could also be a reaction to backlash towards his comments about Lesotho as “a country no one has ever heard of.” The arbitrariness to the tariffs slammed on African countries makes it impossible to generalize and reach a consensus reason. Other African countries hit with tariffs include Angola (32%), Algeria (30%), Tunisia (28%), Côte d'Ivoire and Namibia (21%), Malawi (18%), Nigeria (14%), and many others.