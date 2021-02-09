women empowerment
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Feb. 09, 2021 05:52AM EST
(Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for TIME)

ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 02: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair, Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, speaks at the Fortune + Time Global Forum 2016 on December 2, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

History in Motion as First African Woman Set to Head the WTO

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to become the first African woman ever to be at the helm of the World Trade Organisation in it's entire 25-year history.

Nigeria's Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is reportedly set to become the head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This comes after South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who was also a finalist for the top WTO position, announced that she planned to withdraw from the race this past Friday. Hence, as the only remaining finalist, and with the recently-elected Biden-Harris administration having endorsed her candidacy, Okonjo-Iweala, will become both the first African and first woman to ever helm the WTO in its 25-year history.

READ: President Joe Biden Ends Trump's Muslim Travel Ban

In September of last year, Kenyan Sports, Culture and Heritage Minister, Amina Chawahir Mohamed, and Okonjo-Iweala were selected as the top candidates for the director-general position for the WTO. They were the only two African women in the running at the time. Okonjo-Iweala's candidacy, however, had been blocked by the former Trump administration, according to The New York Times.

According to a press statement by the office of the US trade representative, "Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy. She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organisation with a diverse membership." European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, also responded to Okonjo-Iweala's historic appointment in a recent interview saying, "[Okonjo-Iweala] is this wonderful, soft, very gentle woman with an authentic approach to problems but, boy, under that soft glove there is a hard hand and a strong will behind it."

Okonjo-Iweala is certainly an excellent pick for the top post having already served twice as Nigeria's Finance Minister, having been a development economist at the World Bank for 25 years and the current chairperson of the board for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation. Her appointment will follow that of Brazil's Roberto Azevêdo who resigned last year citing personal reasons and subsequently left the organisation without a successor.

From Your Site Articles
nigeria ngozi okonjo-iweala world trade organisation biden-harris women empowerment
Music
Photo courtesy of Temmie Ovwasa.

Interview: Temmie Ovwasa Embraces the Complexity of Queerness In Nigeria

The singer tells us what creating one of Nigeria's first openly gay albums—E Be Like Say Dem Swear For Me—means to her.

Defiance remains a common denominator in the art of people from a marginalized group no matter how unintended. Back in 2016, veteran singer Olamide announced the signing of Temmie Ovwasa to YBNL after a discovery on social media. Ovwasa has since threaded her way to critical acclaim with singles like "Jabole," "Afefe," "Bamidele," and more.

Following her exit from the label in December 2020, Ovwasa announced the release of her debut album dubbed E Be Like Say Dem Swear For Me, a pidgin expression of "I feel cursed." The 12-track project embodies a seamless progression from rage to eroticism, passion, and rebellion.

Since being outed by a Nigerian tabloid, Ovwasa has embraced this development at full throttle, living her truth while wielding her craft to shed light on the intricacies of being a queer woman in Nigeria. Nigeria is already known for its discriminatory laws against its LGBT+ population. In 2014, the country passed the Same-Sex Prohobiton Act (SSMPA)—a law that has encouraged illicit harrssaament and assault on not just gay people but also people perceived as gay.

Ovwasa, while admitting a "fear that comes with the territory" that she's learned to live with, speaks to OkayAfrica about openly singing about a woman's body, being a queer public figure in Nigeria , her album's reception by Nigerian media and championing authencity of self.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Hanna is Riding Her Own Wave

Zimbabwean-born South African-based rapper Hanna details her rise and the making of her debut mixtape 'The Girl In The Durag'.