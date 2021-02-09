History in Motion as First African Woman Set to Head the WTO

<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTYyOTgyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzc3MTA4MX0.BMAvaXg48XOYtzhLjSsO8wKLYljahm148DAQudkA4tM/img.jpg?width=980" id="f2259" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c883c3a26cc96e97e2033e9ee19b28f5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="858" data-height="1080">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Photo courtesy of Temmie Ovwasa.</small></p><p><strong>Who is Temmie Ovwasa?</strong><br></p><p>I don't know who I am <em>(laughs)</em>. I'm on a journey of self-discovery. I however embody certain values that will always be. I'm a radical queer feminist who happens to be a visual artist, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, poet, and more.</p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
checkdfpScripts();
</script></p><p><strong>What inspired the album's direction?</strong></p><p>Suffering. Being a queer feminist means belonging in marginalised communities. The album's direction comes from a place of women, queer people around me who're also suffering. No matter how privileged I am, it doesn't invalidate the brutality of being a queer woman in Nigeria and I'm probably always going to be miserable.</p><p><strong>What did you aim to evoke while creating it?</strong></p><p>First, dropping the expectations that came with being signed to YBNL and being clear about who I'm singing for. I'm singing because there's a burden in my heart that I need to unload, not to be liked or anything. I was able to heal through writing and recording the album and I hope it heals others.</p><p><strong>What inspired the title?</strong></p><p>Basically, at the crest of the COVID-induced lockdown, nothing—even my bank—seemed to be working. I frustratingly yelled 'E be like say them swear for me' and it just stuck because that's how I genuinely felt.</p><p><strong>How did the other themes you explored in the project key into the title?</strong></p><p>All the songs are inspired by my experiences and the women around me. Again, even while you're finding yourself, your freedom, Nigeria remains a violent place. If I want to be stressed, all I have to do is just step out of my house and someone will assuredly insult me. Everything ties into it because when you live in a violent society, it remains a primary source of your problem. It does feel like a curse, really.</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *; fullscreen *" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/e-be-like-say-dem-swear-for-me/1542305440" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div><p><strong>Referencing songs like "Osunwemimo," "37 Times," how important is it for you to express eroticism through music?</strong><br></p><p>I'd wanted to do that forever. As a lesbian Nigerian woman, I've never made love to a queer Nigerian song. And I'm 24-years-old, time is running out. I just wanted to be a nasty Nigerian lesbian and make such music, because heterosexual men do that always and get away with it. I want to be able to have sex with my girlfriend to mine or any queer Nigerian song.</p><p><strong>What's the reception been from Nigerian media since the album dropped?</strong></p><p>First, I can't entrust myself or art to people & organizations that are prejudiced and ignorant of what's going on in the world. The media contributes to most problems the queer community is faced with. As much as I would love for my music to be played on radio, I didn't pretend or deceive myself when the album dropped; moreso I'd been instructed to remove certain songs prior. Though there are a few individuals with good intention but there's a corporation that regulates these things and they're homophobic. We're in a digital world and I'm fine with reaching my fans directly. For blogs and the likes, I hardly find people who interview or talk about me the way I want to be represented. This path I'm taking comes with a lot of financial sacrifice but I'm never going to put myself in a position where I have to water down my thoughts. I've done it before and it didn't pay me.</p><p><strong>What does creating the first openly gay Nigerian album mean to you?</strong></p><p>First, I made it for my younger self. I found out about my sexuality at five; I got into a lot of trouble for long because I didn't know I was supposed to hide it. I made the album for myself and from that. I wasn't thinking when I dropped the album because I would have chickened out by mere thinking about my family, mum etc. To find freedom sometimes, you'll go through fire, I did and it's been worth it.</p><p><strong>How do you navigate the tricky waters of being a public, openly-queer figure and residing in Nigeria?</strong></p><p>Interestingly, some blog first outed me before I came out of the closet. Before then, my safety didn't really matter. Since coming out, I'd genuinely be scared that I could go to a supermarket and someone would acid-bath me. I do have concerns because not only am I out of the closet, I have visible tattoos and you know how Nigerians frown against tattoos—especially on a woman. However, I avoid people well enough and have created a safe space for myself that I revert to regardless of what's happening in the country or how people are. </p><p><strong>Tell us about your journey of getting rid of social conditioning and championing authenticity of self.</strong></p><p>It's a painful one, though I'm still journeying. I first found anger, I don't know why Nigeria treats anger like a bad thing but it did save my life. After anger, you realise how messed up everything is. The journey first took me back to pointing at everyone, then myself. It's a continuous process and anger is an important ingredient</p><p><strong>What does success mean to you?</strong></p><p>Peace of mind. I've been buoyant and broke, so I can genuinely say whether or not, peace of mind is just about it for me. Everyday, I wake up and I choose love, peace and authenticity. Truth is, you can be in the closet and be free, you can make that space comfortable for you. When I was in the closet, I did make it comfortable enough and I enjoyed it.</p>
Keep reading...
Show less