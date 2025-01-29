“I Need My ARV Daily” - Trump’s PEPFAR Freeze Threatens HIV Care in Nigeria

"If people don't have access to prevention services, it means they'll be unable to protect themselves from HIV and other sexually transmitted infections," says Ebube Kenechukwu, a 25-year-old Nigerian man who relies on Cabotegravir, an injectable form of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis). "I was supposed to go in for my next injection in March, but now I have to wait until April," he tells OkayAfrica.

Kenechukwu is one of the millions of Africans whose health care has been disrupted by President Donald Trump's executive order on Sunday, Jan 26, which paused all U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days, including the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) . The order triggered an immediate halt to HIV medication distribution in Africa, throwing critical treatment programs into disarray.

This decision comes on the heels of Trump's executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), which requires a 12-month notice period and could further destabilize healthcare access across Africa .

While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved an emergency humanitarian waiver today to allow the continuation of PEPFAR-funded HIV treatment across 55 countries, the impact of even this brief interruption has been severe. The waiver permits the resumption of essential medication distribution and medical services. Still, it maintains the broader funding pause for foreign assistance, leaving prevention programs, including condom distribution and PrEP services, suspended.