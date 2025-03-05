President Donald Trump, Here's What You Need to Know About Lesotho

The American president claimed “nobody has ever heard of” the Southern African country. Here’s a list to help him get up to speed.

Unidentified Lesotho women dressed in traditional clothing attend a royal wedding on February 16, 2000 in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho.

The Basotho iconic blankets inspired ‘Black Panther’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter in the first iteration of the movie.

Photo by Getty Images.


During his first congressional address on Tuesday, American President Donald Trump spoke at length about the country’s domestic policy, immigration, the economy, and his return to the White House. He listed what he referred to as “appalling waste” of the American taxpayer’s money, which included funds allocated towards providing free housing and cars for “illegal aliens” and “making mice transgender.”

“$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of,” he said mockingly, to the amusement of some members of the audience. He was flanked by the House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to his left and Vice President JD Vance to his right.

Responding to the statement, Lesotho’s foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, told Reuters that the remark was “quite insulting.” Mpotjoane added: "I'm really shocked that my country can be referred to like that by the head of state," continuing that the country of just over two million people is “such a significant and unique country in the whole world,” and extended an invitation to the president.

Furthermore, AFP quotedTampose Mothopeng, spokesperson for Lesotho’s top LGBTQI+ rights organisation The People’s Matrix, as saying that the organization is "literally not receiving grants from the U.S." Mothopeng added: "We have no idea of the allocation of $8 million dollars. We do not know who received or is going to receive that money. We do not have such money or a contract that would even reach a quarter of half of that money."

Users on X have been swift to react, with comments ranging from the practical — “Dear

@MatekaneSam, extend an invitation to @realDonaldTrump for his first visit to Africa—let him experience the breathtaking landscapes, rich traditions, and unmatched hospitality of the Kingdom of Lesotho. A moment where diplomacy meets destiny — to the factual — “Trump said ‘Lesotho’ correctly for a place nobody has heard of. Man is fighting. He doesn’t care how he is doing it!!” — to the outlandish — “At least Lesotho will be spared any potential nuking since Trump’s GPS can’t locate our friendly neighbours.”

For President Trump, and anyone else who is not familiar, here is a quick list of some of the things there are to know, and like, about the country.

Highest lowest point anywhere


Lesotho is the only country in the world that lies entirely above 1,000 metres. Its mountainous terrain dictates everything from the climate — it is one of the few countries on the African continent that experiences regular snow — to the way of life. Travelling in the highlands is sometimes carried out on horse, but initiatives such as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project have led to the development of a reliable road network.

Iconic blankets

Unidentified Lesotho women dressed in traditional clothing attend a royal wedding on February 16, 2000 in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho. The Basotho iconic blankets inspired ‘Black Panther’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter in the first iteration of the movie.Photo by Getty Images.

The Victorian blanket might be a product of colonial conquest, but it has become a national symbol for Lesotho over the years. The designs are so iconic that Black Panther’s costume designer sought inspiration from the blanket for the first iteration of the movie. You may have also spotted some designs on Louis Vuitton’s runways.

Visionary filmmakers, excellent musicians

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese is seen on stage at the closing ceremony of the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on Feb. 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese is seen on stage at the closing ceremony of the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

The country has some incredible, award-winning filmmaking talent in the likes of directors P.J Makosholo as well as Lemohang Mosese. The former’s new feature, Ben Made It, will be playing at the Joburg Film Festival this month, while the latter’s new offering, Ancestral Visions of The Future, an autobiographical work on dislocation and belonging, premiered to critical acclaim at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Not to be outdone, the musicians are coming in hot. Famo music, which is accordion-based, is one of the leading genres in both Lesotho and its neighbouring South Africa. You may know of Paul Simon’s “The Boy In The Bubble.” An interesting fact is that the riff was provided by legendary famo musician, Forere Motloheloa, who re-worked his group Tau Ea Matšekha’s song, “Ke Ikhethetse E Motle.”

A country within a country


Lesotho is one of three countries worldwide that is entirely surrounded by another, the other two being San Marino and Vatican City, both entirely encircled by Italy. This eventuality is a result of Southern African geo-politics and wars of conquest that were fought during the Lifaqane wars. The country has a long history of resistance embedded in its DNA.

King Moshoeshoe I

Lesotho’s people are referred to as Basotho. The nation was founded by Moshoeshoe I in 1824, and celebrated 200 years in existence in 2024. He is celebrated as one of the best orators and negotiators on the African continent. Unlike Eswatini, the country is not an absolute monarchy. In fact the current king, Letsie III, rules in conjunction with the country’s prime minister, Sam Matekane.

