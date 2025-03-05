President Donald Trump, Here's What You Need to Know About Lesotho

During his first congressional address on Tuesday, American President Donald Trump spoke at length about the country’s domestic policy, immigration, the economy, and his return to the White House. He listed what he referred to as “appalling waste” of the American taxpayer’s money, which included funds allocated towards providing free housing and cars for “illegal aliens” and “making mice transgender.”

“$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of,” he said mockingly , to the amusement of some members of the audience. He was flanked by the House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to his left and Vice President JD Vance to his right.

Responding to the statement, Lesotho’s foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, told Reuters that the remark was “quite insulting.” Mpotjoane added: "I'm really shocked that my country can be referred to like that by the head of state," continuing that the country of just over two million people is “such a significant and unique country in the whole world,” and extended an invitation to the president.

Furthermore, AFP quoted Tampose Mothopeng, spokesperson for Lesotho’s top LGBTQI+ rights organisation The People’s Matrix , as saying that the organization is "literally not receiving grants from the U.S." Mothopeng added: "We have no idea of the allocation of $8 million dollars. We do not know who received or is going to receive that money. We do not have such money or a contract that would even reach a quarter of half of that money."

Users on X have been swift to react, with comments ranging from the practical — "Dear

extend an invitation to @realDonaldTrump for his first visit to Africa—let him experience the breathtaking landscapes, rich traditions, and unmatched hospitality of the Kingdom of Lesotho. A moment where diplomacy meets destiny — to the factual — "Trump said 'Lesotho' correctly for a place nobody has heard of. Man is fighting. He doesn't care how he is doing it!!" — to the outlandish — "At least Lesotho will be spared any potential nuking since Trump's GPS can't locate our friendly neighbours."

