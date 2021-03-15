Watch Burna Boy's Stunning Performance & Grammy Acceptance Speech
Burna Boy: "This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world."
Burna Boy has proven himself to be the standout African act for 2021 after winning the "Best Global Music Album" award last night at the 63rd Grammy Awards. The award show which was hosted by South African comedian and Daily show host Trevor Noah were nothing short of amazing. Burna Boy performed a medley of his singles "Level Up", "Onyeka" and "Ye" from his Grammy-winning album Twice As Tall.
The award marks Burna Boy's first Grammy win after being previously nominated the same category last year for African Giant. Beninese artist Angelique Kidjo bagged the award and dedicated the win to Burna Boy. Burna Boy's excitement after the announcement of finally bagging a Grammy award for Twice As Tall was uncontainable in the video which had sounds of family and friends celebrating in the background.
Read: Burna Boy and Wizkid Score Big at 2021 Grammys
"This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world," Burna Boy said during his acceptance speech. "This should be a lesson to every African out there, no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it... because you are a king."
The Afrofusion pioneer's performance at the Grammys features Burna alongside his band The Outsiders. The four-minute performance medley of hit singles "Level Up", "Onyeka" and "Ye" is captured with stunning shots from outside a stadium and leads inside into a mirrored room filled with white smoke. The Outsiders reworked the musical arrangements which added a live performance zest to the virtual Grammy award show.
Watch Burna Boy's Grammy performance and his Grammy win acceptance speech below.
BURNA BOY: "LevelUp/Onyeka/Ye"-MEDLEY | 63rd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony youtu.be
Watch Burna Boy's Grammy acceptance speech below.
Burna Boy Wins Best Global Music Album | 2021 GRAMMY Awards Show Acceptance Speech www.youtube.com
