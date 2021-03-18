politics
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 18, 2021 02:48AM EST
Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Tanzanian President John Magufuli attends the burial ceremony of the former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa has died age 81 at Mkapas home village in Lupaso, southern Tanzania, on July 29, 2020.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli Has Died

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died from reported heart complications following two weeks where the status of his health was unknown.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died at the age of 61. The head-of-state was reportedly receiving treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam where he allegedly succumbed to a heart condition. The news was confirmed recently by the country's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on state television.

READ: Tanzanian Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Arrested Ahead of Protests

President Magufuli's death comes after a two-week absence from the public which began February 27th. There were countless rumours about the status of Magufuli's health and rampant speculation that he had in fact contracted COVID-19. Several opposition leaders called on the Tanzanian government to account for the president's distinct absence, according to Aljazeera. However, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa responded by saying that Magufuli was healthy and "hard at work".

Magufuli was notably vocal about his anti-COVID-19 and vaccine sentiments. Tanzania has had comparably less preventive COVID-19 measures with Magufuli having publicly declared that the East African nation was free of of COVID-19 following prayer. Magufuli announced, "I believe, and I'm certain that many Tanzanians believe, the corona disease has been eliminated by God." The country currently has 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 20 deaths. However, these figures are a gross underrepresentation of the country's reality as new information has not been shared since May of last year.

According to TimesLIVE, Hassan is set to take over as president for the remainder of Magufuli's second 5-year term which he assumed last year. This would make Hassan the first woman president ever of Tanzania.

Interview

Interview: Ice Prince Is On a New Sonic Journey

The Nigerian rap star lets us into his world, taking us back to his debut hit song "Oleku," the inspiration behind his new single "Kolo," and he reveals some info about his upcoming studio album, Fire and Ice.

When Ice Prince's first album arrived in 2011, it was replete with a blend of chilled, exciting hip-hop and colorful, bouncy pop tunes. His persona oozed newness. A young chap whose clothing style and intonation matched the kind of music he was making. The rap was distinctive, a mix of punchy flows and sharp lyricism with particular emphasis on storytelling. He alongside Wizkid and Olamide had injected dynamism and freshness into the scene and they were all armed with popular debut hit songs.

For Ice Prince, it was "Oleku," one he regards as an anomaly. "First of all I don't like to refer to Oleku as a hit," Ice Prince boldly blurts out about his debut, although he admits "it's a classic, timeless song." It's been a decade since "Oleku" rang around in clubs, serenaded end-of-the-year school parties and turned into a tune which enjoyed heavy rotation on radio. It's what comes to mind when the name Ice Prince pops up anywhere. The song is like a trademark to him but now in 2021, Ice Prince is so much more than that.

Rising from the northern Nigerian city of Jos to emerge as a symbol of Nigerian music, one that led to a meeting with Jay Z and ultimately winning a BET award in 2013, Ice Prince's past is well stocked with feats and achievements.

The energy he arrived with in 2011 hasn't simmered down any bit. The same mindset from his debut album still remains but now it's infected with some new life philosophies, garnered from both the good and ugly moments of life. His cool attitude persists, cuddled with his fiery energy from his ferocious rap style.

Now signed to 300 Entertainment, the same label of American hip-hop stars Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Prince feels no pressure. He has his eyes set on what's coming, buoyed by his feats and experiences in time past. His fourth studio album is almost done, he tells me via phone call on a hot Thursday afternoon.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for context and clarity.

