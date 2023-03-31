Badge
Davido's 'Timeless' is Getting Rave Reviews on Social Media

Image courtesy of We Talk Sound

Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Davido

The Nigerian singer's first full project in three years has reminded fans why he's one of the best in the game.

Nigerian Afrobeats champion Davidoreleased his highly anticipated fourth studio album Timeless on Friday, and the world is already eating it up. The singer-songwriter's project has set numerous records in the less than 24 hours since its release, namely being the first African album to hit No. 2 on Apple Music's Top Albums chart, as well as hitting over seven million streams in the 20 hours since it was released on African-focused Boomplay.

The 17-track album boasts a variety of features and sounds that highlight the journey the singer has taken over his 11-year career and has pleased fans across the spectrum and the world. Davido called on Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo, Nigerians Asake, The Cavemen, as well as new Davido Music Worldwide signees Morravey and Logos Olori to bring life to the well-received album. Musical comrades Lojay, Ckay, Mayorkun, and more have all taken to their socials to share their support for the singer and his delectable release.

When the album dropped, the singer reached out to his fans via Instagram writing: "At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind, to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it. I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul, and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS". ⏳"

The singer's release set the internet ablaze as fans shared their reactions with each other online

