Tyla Sizzles In the New Music Video For "Truth or Dare"

At just 22, Tyla has mastered the art of keeping all eyes on her. Today, the South African beauty released the visuals to her new single “Truth or Dare” as she continues to forge a spot for herself on top of the charts. Tyla is hot off of the heels of the incredible success of her Grammy-award nominated single “Water,” which was also recently certified RIAA platinum.

Released via Epic Records, the amapiano-flavored “Truth or Dare” sees the singer use the formula that is working in her favor. The rhythmic and bass heavy percussion native to the South African genre pair well with the smooth guitar riffs sprinkled throughout the song, as Tyla’s candied vocals bounce off the track with ease. With each new release, the young singer continues to expand on what sounds she wishes to manifest.

The "Truth or Dare" music video shows Tyla ripping through the streets with a male love interest that she is seemingly teasing throughout the song, with lyrics like “Can’t handle what I am now; You a fan now and I’m not what I was.” The song seems to hint at a past lover that Tyla had to leave behind as she rises to stardom. The singer’s signature feminine and ethereal style is noted throughout the video as she serves a number of looks that we trust will be recreated on TikTok within the day.

2024 is slated to be a year of continued success and global reach for Tyla. The singer has announced news of her first headline tour which will see her tour across Europe and North America with 34 dates already under her belt. First stop is two sold out shows at London’s iconic music venue KOKO on April 1st with a second night on the 2nd that was recently added.

This weekend, Tyla will be joined by fellow South African musician Musa Keys, Beninese Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and more African artists as they head to the 66th annual Grammy award show ceremony hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah – making it a homecoming of note.

Watch "Truth or Dare" music video here:



