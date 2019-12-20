film
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 20, 2019 09:04AM EST
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Dramedy 'Misbehavior' Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The South African-British actress takes on the role of the first Black Miss World ever in the 70s.

South African-British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in Misbehavior, an upcoming dramedy centered on the Miss World beauty pageant set in the 70s.

In the film, Mbatha-Raw takes on the role of the first Black Miss World during a time of pervasive racism and the birth of the Women's Liberation Movement.

Mbatha-Raw continues to take on roles that bring the history of important but forgotten Black women to the fore.

Earlier this year, it was announced that she was set to play the pioneering Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole in the period drama Seacole. The film, which will be under Billy Peterson's Racing Green Pictures, tells the real-life story of Seacole, a nurse who attended to and cared for wounded British soldiers during the Crimean War and goes on to find herself butting heads with Florence Nightingale—considered to be the founder of modern nursing.

Misbehavior, on the other hand, explores the upending of the status quo in beauty pageants and in broader society during a time of racial prejudice and the beginnings of first-wave feminist movements such as the Women's Liberation Movement.

Shadow And Act gives a description of the film as follows:

"In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by U.S. comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite, but Miss Grenada, Jennifer Hosten (Gugu-Mbatha Raw), the first Black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head."

The timing of this dramedy's release is apt with South Africa's own Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi having been recently crowned Miss Universe. Tunzi's win, as a dark-skinned woman wearing her natural hair, has been a necessary stab at the bubble of long-held Eurocentric standards of beauty.

Watch the trailer for Misbehavior below:

MISBEHAVIOUR Trailer [HD] - Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keeley Hawes & Lesley Manville youtu.be

News Brief
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Idris Elba is Set to Receive His Citizenship from Sierra Leone

The actor will be awarded citizenship in his father's native country and reportedly spend Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio.

Idris Elba is reportedly set to receive his citizenship soon from Sierra Leone's government during his current visit to the country.

Born to a father from Sierra Leone, the country's Deputy Tourism Minister William Robinson has confirmed that the actor will also be spending Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio on Sherbro Island.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for Getty Images

Burna Boy Will No Longer Perform at the Jo'burg Edition of This Year's Afropunk

Afropunk organizers say that they've agreed that 'now isn't the right time for him to come'.

Afropunk recently announced that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the lineup for the Johannesburg edition of the event this year.

The news come just a month after the "African Giant" withdrew from performing at the anti-xenophobia concert "Africans Unite" which was then altogether cancelled shortly afterwards.

News Brief
Image courtesy of the artist.

Sarkodie Releases New Album 'Black Love'

The album features Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, Efya, and more.

Sarkodie returns with the release of his highly-anticipated new album Black Love.

The star Ghanaian rapper has been releasing singles from the album throughout the year, including the tracks "Party & Bullshit." featuring Donae'o and Idris Elba, "Saara" with Efya, "Do You" featuring Mr Eazi, "Can't Let Go," and more.

Black Love also boasts features from Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, King Promise, Kizz Daniel and several other artists. The album is the artist's first release since 2017's Highest.

After a log wait, the artist released the album unannounced on Friday morning.

News Brief
Vanquish album cover.

Listen to Popcaan's New Mixtape 'Vanquish'

The Jamaican dancehall star comes through with a surprise drop.

Popcaan has shared a new 10-track mixtape, Vanquish.

The new tape is the Jamaican dancehall act's first release as a signee of Drake's OVO Sound. It follows his excellent album, Forever, and recent feature on Davido's "Risky."

Vanquish comes just ahead of Popcaan's Unruly Fest in Jamaica. The artist has also teased a new album coming in 2020.

"This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release. Next year will come the real album, but for now let's enjoy Vanquish together."

Popcaan featured on Davido's "Risky" earlier this year, one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019. He also jumped on a remix of J.Derobie's "Poverty" back in April, a track that was one of Best Ghanaian Songs of the year.

Listen to Popcaan's Vanquish below.

