Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.
Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.
At the beginning of the interview the two share jokes about how the Miss Universe journey still feels surreal for Tunzi.
Going on to speak about her journey to the Miss Universe pageant, Tunzi describes experiencing some South Africans talking about how she was a "downgrade" from the previous Miss South Africa and made comments especially about her dark skin. "It was late in the evening and I took a photo of my apartment and I was like, it's such a beautiful night and a comment came in saying, 'this photo is so black, it's as black as you are, Miss ugly SA'". She goes on to say that, "I'm not mad because it's just how society has labeled beauty to be. It's just how we've been programmed to look at beauty in that way. The further you are from being fair, the uglier you are."
Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'Sway In The Morning'
Tunzi also speaks about the expectations other people had with regards to her hair. After Noah asks her why she didn't consider straightening her hair or wearing a weave, she says, "Because this is my hair. At first people were like 'is this a strategy?' and I'm like 'to what, to wake up and be myself?'"
Both Tunzi and Noah touch on the importance of raising awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. "Women are fighting all over the world to be safe again in this world," Tunzi says. "Women are an endangered species these days."
It's an interview that will leave you wishing it was much longer.
Watch the full interview below:
Miss Universe 2019 'Zozibini Tunzi' on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah www.youtube.com
