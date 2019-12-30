music video
News Brief
Antoinette Isama
Dec. 30, 2019 07:31PM EST
Video still via Youtube.

Watch Sarkodie's New Music Video for 'Feelings' Featuring Maleek Berry

The latest music video from the Ghanaian rapper's album "Black Love" doubles as a mini rom-com for the lovers out there.

Sarkodie just dropped the music video for "Feelings" featuring Maleek Berry—the latest single from his album, Black Love.

In the video, directed by George Guise of Visionnaire Pictures Film, both the Ghanaian rapper and Nigerian producer link up to tell the story of one who is wrapped up in their feelings for their love interest and what could happen if you never tell that person such.

The visual doubles as a cute, mini rom-com (with the screenplay written by actor and writer Tom Moutchi), where characters Tom and Abena balance being colleagues, friends and possible lovers. Tom is the cameraman and assistant for Abena (the presenter) at a local news station and gushes for her from afar. His butterflies lead him to clumsy antics—but he ultimately tries to muster up the courage to ask Abena out for a proper date. Be sure to stay tuned until the end for the plot twist and to learn their fate.

Watch the music video for "Feelings" below.

OkayAfrica caught up with Sarkodie back in November leading up to the release of Black Love. Speaking on the overarching theme of the project, Sark says: "[the album] is just about love amongst black people and it's 90 or 80 percent based on relationships." Read the full Q+A here.

