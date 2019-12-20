sarkodie
News Brief
Damola Durosomo
Dec. 20, 2019 03:57PM EST
Sarkodie Releases New Album 'Black Love'

The album features Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, Efya, and more.

Sarkodie returns with the release of his highly-anticipated new album Black Love.

The star Ghanaian rapper has been releasing singles from the album throughout the year, including the tracks "Party & Bullshit." featuring Donae'o and Idris Elba, "Saara" with Efya, "Do You" featuring Mr Eazi, "Can't Let Go," and more.

Black Love also boasts features from Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, King Promise, Kizz Daniel and several other artists. The album is the artist's first release since 2017's Highest.

OkayAfrica spoke with the artist in November, following his win for Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop awards, and he expanded on the themes in the album as well as his vision for its release: "[the album] is just about love amongst black people and it's 90 or 80 percent based on relationships," he said. Adding that he wanted fans to get the most out of each song by dropping several singles before releasing the full album. "I really wanted [fans] to focus on the singles and pushing more, because what I realized was if you put out a whole project, sometimes they miss the records if it's too much. I wanted them to have time to enjoy at least four or five songs and then everything drops."

The 16-track album is now here, and that artist's fans couldn't be happier as the rapper's celebrated flow can be heard throughout. Listen to Black Love below via Spotify and Apple Music.


News Brief
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for Getty Images

Burna Boy Will No Longer Perform at the Jo'burg Edition of This Year's Afropunk

Afropunk organizers say that they've agreed that 'now isn't the right time for him to come'.

Afropunk recently announced that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the lineup for the Johannesburg edition of the event this year.

The news come just a month after the "African Giant" withdrew from performing at the anti-xenophobia concert "Africans Unite" which was then altogether cancelled shortly afterwards.

Interview
K.O. Image supplied.

Interview: K.O Doesn’t Believe in Replicating His Old Self

We speak with the South African hip-hop star about his latest album PTY UnLTD.

One thing you need to give to K.O is that he's never released the same project more than once. His three albums—2014's Skhanda Republic, 2018's SR2 and the recently released PTY UnLTD—all sound distinctly different.

"I've made so many gritty super street records over the years," recalls K.O in an interview with OkayAfrica at the Sony Music Entertainment South Africa offices in Joburg. "So, with this one I wanted the feeling, and just the album to sonically sound different from anything that I had done before."

News Brief
Vanquish album cover.

Listen to Popcaan's New Mixtape 'Vanquish'

The Jamaican dancehall star comes through with a surprise drop.

Popcaan has shared a new 10-track mixtape, Vanquish.

The new tape is the Jamaican dancehall act's first release as a signee of Drake's OVO Sound. It follows his excellent album, Forever, and recent feature on Davido's "Risky."

Vanquish comes just ahead of Popcaan's Unruly Fest in Jamaica. The artist has also teased a new album coming in 2020.

"This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release. Next year will come the real album, but for now let's enjoy Vanquish together."

Popcaan featured on Davido's "Risky" earlier this year, one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019. He also jumped on a remix of J.Derobie's "Poverty" back in April, a track that was one of Best Ghanaian Songs of the year.

Listen to Popcaan's Vanquish below.

News Brief
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Idris Elba is Set to Receive His Citizenship from Sierra Leone

The actor will be awarded citizenship in his father's native country and reportedly spend Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio.

Idris Elba is reportedly set to receive his citizenship soon from Sierra Leone's government during his current visit to the country.

Born to a father from Sierra Leone, the country's Deputy Tourism Minister William Robinson has confirmed that the actor will also be spending Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio on Sherbro Island.

