Sarkodie Releases New Album 'Black Love'
The album features Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, Efya, and more.
Sarkodie returns with the release of his highly-anticipated new album Black Love.
The star Ghanaian rapper has been releasing singles from the album throughout the year, including the tracks "Party & Bullshit." featuring Donae'o and Idris Elba, "Saara" with Efya, "Do You" featuring Mr Eazi, "Can't Let Go," and more.
Black Love also boasts features from Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, King Promise, Kizz Daniel and several other artists. The album is the artist's first release since 2017's Highest.
OkayAfrica spoke with the artist in November, following his win for Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop awards, and he expanded on the themes in the album as well as his vision for its release: "[the album] is just about love amongst black people and it's 90 or 80 percent based on relationships," he said. Adding that he wanted fans to get the most out of each song by dropping several singles before releasing the full album. "I really wanted [fans] to focus on the singles and pushing more, because what I realized was if you put out a whole project, sometimes they miss the records if it's too much. I wanted them to have time to enjoy at least four or five songs and then everything drops."
The 16-track album is now here, and that artist's fans couldn't be happier as the rapper's celebrated flow can be heard throughout. Listen to Black Love below via Spotify and Apple Music.