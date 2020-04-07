Sarkodie Hits Hard With His Latest Single 'Sub Zero'
The Ghanaian heavyweight rapper shows up with the fire bars over an Altra Nova-produced beat.
Sarkodie has dropped a new aggressive track in the shape of "Sub Zero."
"Sub Zero" follows the star Ghanaian rapper as he throws back criticisms that have come his way from other rappers with his own ice cold flow. The new track was produced by Ghanaian beatmaker Altra Nova and mixed by PEE On Da BeaT.
"Sub Zero" follows Sarkodie's turn-up single "Bumper," which dropped bak in February.
Sarkodie's latest album, Black Love, which features the likes of Donae'o, Idris Elba, Efya, Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, Tekno, Maleek Berry, King Promise, Kizz Daniel and several other artists.
OkayAfrica spoke with the artist in November, following his win for Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop awards. "[The album] is just about love amongst black people and it's 90 or 80 percent based on relationships," he said.
Check out Sarkodie's latest, "Sub Zero," above.
