Listen to Wizkid's New Album 'More Love, Less Ego'

This is not a drill. The new Wizkid album is finally out.
Starboy is back!
Nigerian superstar Wizkidhas returned with his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, out now via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records.
The 13-song record includes a new host of collaborations with the likes of Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley and Don Toliver. It follows 2020's Made In Lagos, which sparked waves across both sides of the Atlantic with its mega-hit "Essence," alongside Tems.
More Love, Less Ego also features the previously released amapiano-tinged lead single "Bad To Me," which was produced by P2J, and opens up with the previously shared afro-fusion jam "Money & Love."
]Next week on November 14, Apple Music will release a live performance featuring Wizkid from the Roundhouse in London. On November 16, Wizkid will make his debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets are here.
The album, which was initially meant to come out on November 3, was pushed back to November 11 last minute. While the singer did not give any reason for the delay, many fans theorized that it was to pay respects to fellow Nigerian star Davido who had just lost his son.
"Bad To Me" notably sparked strong online debate about the adaption of the buzzing South African genre amapiano by artists outside of South Africa.
The past two years have catapulted the Nigerian singer's career to even more significant heights and have put his music in the ears of global music consumers. In 2020, his critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album Made in Lagos garnered over a billion streams to its name and received a prestigious gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
In 2021, the deluxe version of Made in Lagos would feature pop heavyweight Justin Bieber, who would join Wizkid and Tems on the remix of "Essence." The record peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a 2022 BET Award for "Best Collaboration." Earlier this year, the song also won an NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding International Song."
Before the trio collaborated on the remix, the song had already become a global smash hit and gained commercial success with a two-time platinum record to its name and a high playability rate on the radio. Earlier this year, the singer also joined Chris Brown on his song and music video for “Call Me Every Day."
- The 25 Essential Wizkid Songs ›
- Interview: Wizkid on Pushing Nigerian Music Forward ›
- Wizkid's New Song Sparks Strong Debates About Amapiano Online ›