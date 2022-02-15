Wizkid Set To Co-Headline Roots Picnic 2022 With Mary J. Blige & Summer Walker
Nigeria's favorite keeps making international waves. Next stop, Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, USA.
Nigerian superstar Wizkid's plan to dominate the global music scene is going smoothly as the singer has landed a co-headlining gig at the upcoming Roots Picnic.
Wizkid is set to join American R&B legend Mary J. Blige and singer Summer Walker at this year's Roots Picnic 2022. The highly-anticipated annual music festival is hosted and curated by the American hip-hop group The Roots, and has an incredible line-up in store for music lovers. Wizkid's fellow Nigerian musician Ckay is set to share his talents too, as his name was announced on the event bill. Other big-name performers include Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Keyshia Cole, Kirk Franklin, Muni Long and SO many more.
With the first event having been in 2007, this year's festival will mark the first in-person Roots Picnic since 2019, as subsequent years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 2022, performers will take to the stage at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA for two days of musical, artist cultural exchange.
“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at The Mann at Fairmount Park,” says Shawn Gee, manager of The Roots, president of Live Nation Urban and founder of Roots Picnic in a press release. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove, and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in Black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”
Questlove took to his personal Instagram account to spread the word of the upcoming event and to give fans a full look at the exciting lineup.
See it below.
