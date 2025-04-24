Youssou N’Dour Is Ready to Revitalise the Term ‘World Music’

Youssou N'Dour has some reservations about the state of music around the globe, particularly what was often tagged as 'world music.'

For the 65-year-old Senegalese music icon, the problem stems from overexpansion of what the term' world music' means and how modern interpretations have stripped it of its true meaning. "What happened is that everyone is now doing world music. Those doing pop music will say they're doing 'world music.' It's all 'world music,' which is true," N'Dour tells OkayAfrica. "But the original format of 'world music' has been diluted in all these different kinds of music going around. And over the past few years, with the pandemic and everything shutting down, we returned to a space where 'world music' wasn't recognized anymore." In his newest album, Eclairer le Monde - Light The World, N'Dour has set out to remind listeners what 'world music' is as a genre and a socio-cultural movement. A few days before the album's release, N'Dour speaks with OkayAfrica over a video call. His voice is bright and youthful. Much like this latest record, his person has a refreshing, buoyant energy, an excitement still present despite 45 years of music making.

Some of this vibrancy can be explained by the accomplishment of the mission N'Dour had set out for. Across the 12 tracks on Eclairer le Monde - Light The World, N'Dour makes a strong case for what World Music can be and why he is one of the most ardent custodians of that term. He experiments with instrumentation and defies the barricades of genres. He sings in both English and Wolof and covers a range of existential themes that speak to the present state of the world.

"It's about solidarity, coming together and seeing our differences as a wealth, as a strength and not a separation," N'Dour says of the new project. Photo by Selly Sy "It is our place to bring the focus back to what 'world music' was and what it should be. And that was the work I went into doing."

Creating a bridge In 1990, N'Dour released a song called "Set." In Wolof, the word means 'clean' or 'pure.' Metaphorically, the song was a call for transparency in public policy, in business, and even in one's personal life. Not long after its release, "Set" ignited a movement amongst young kids in Dakar and around Senegal. They began cleaning up their neighborhoods, packing up illegally dumped garbage, repairing broken water facilities left to rot by the administration, and generally making a conscious effort to revamp the city, and exemplify a spirit of transparency. "'Set-Setaal' ('Clean - Let's Be Clean') became a rallying cry for good behavior in public, for getting things done without waiting for the government to do them, for taking responsibility for one's everyday environment, at the level of your own block," N'Dour said as he prepared for his North American Tour back in 2000.

Over the years, N'Dour has continued to be a bridge, using his work to address pertinent social issues and putting himself on the line to enact the changes he would like to see. He has performed at Amnesty International Human Rights Now! Tour and worked with the United Nations and UNICEF to address the suffering of children in need. Through Project Joko, he used internet cafes to connect Senegalese communities worldwide. Eclairer le Monde - Light The World is another extension of his capacity to be a bridge. It's also how he describes 'world music.' "[It's] a melting pot of different sounds, instruments, and musicians," N'Dour says. "But it always has to have that African rhythm and representation, which is very emblematic of my world music." In this new project, N'Dour worked closely with American producer Michael League, who plays all the bass and some ukulele, guitars, and keyboards on the album. He also brought on Minur Zakee from Atlanta, who played the drums. The pianist Frank Locrasto was from New York, and the Kora player Momi Maiga was from Madrid.

"And then my musicians — Mbaye Dieye Faye and Thio Mbaye [who were on] percussion, Asane Thiam on the Tama, and Tapha Gaye on the guitar — are there. So it's not just African music, but a form of music with different import, almost like jazz."

